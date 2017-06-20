Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 And Full Throttle Showcased At 2017 Wheels And Waves

You must have already read our reports on the Royal Enfield Continental GT Surf Racer and the Himalayan Gentleman Brat that were showcased at the 2017 Wheels and Waves. This time around, we’re back with a few more products from the motorcycle festival. Ducati Scrambler and its Land of Joy landed at Wheels and Waves for a world-first presentation of two new entries, the new Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 and the latest Full Throttle graphics.

Apart from the low-slung tapered aluminium handlebars, the Mach 2.0 also features a dedicated Flat Track Pro seat, black exhaust and cylinder head covers, plus Café Racer-style brushed cooling fins. Its graphics were created by renowned Californian designer Roland Sands. The graphics take their cue from the Bell Cross Idol helmet (Ducati Scrambler 2017 apparel collection) and feature colours that evoke the typical West Coast style of the ’70s. Inspiration for the name of this latest Scrambler version comes from a bike that made Ducati – and motorcycling – history in the ’60s. Check out the Mach 2.0 in the teaser video below :

The Full Throttle version, on the other hand, has new graphics. It features a new, ‘Shining Black’ tank and front mudguard, plus a new side panel with a distinctive black chequerboard pattern on a yellow stripe.

Both bikes arrived at Biarritz after leaving Borgo Panigale on June 12, travelling together with a Volkswagen California Ocean and a Volkswagen Amarok converted into a mobile radio station broadcasting Radio Ducati Scrambler live.