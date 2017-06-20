Home Features Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 And Full Throttle Showcased At 2017 Wheels And Waves
Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 And Full Throttle Showcased At 2017 Wheels And Waves

Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 And Full Throttle Showcased At 2017 Wheels And Waves

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 20, 2017

You must have already read our reports on the Royal Enfield Continental GT Surf Racer and the Himalayan Gentleman Brat that were showcased at the 2017 Wheels and Waves. This time around, we’re back with a few more products from the motorcycle festival. Ducati Scrambler and its Land of Joy landed at Wheels and Waves for a world-first presentation of two new entries, the new Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 and the latest Full Throttle graphics.

June 20, 2017-2017-Wheels-and-Waves-Ducati-Scrambler-Mach-2.0-02-600x401.jpg

Apart from the low-slung tapered aluminium handlebars, the Mach 2.0 also features a dedicated Flat Track Pro seat, black exhaust and cylinder head covers, plus Café Racer-style brushed cooling fins. Its graphics were created by renowned Californian designer Roland Sands. The graphics take their cue from the Bell Cross Idol helmet (Ducati Scrambler 2017 apparel collection) and feature colours that evoke the typical West Coast style of the ’70s. Inspiration for the name of this latest Scrambler version comes from a bike that made Ducati – and motorcycling – history in the ’60s. Check out the Mach 2.0 in the teaser video below :

The Full Throttle version, on the other hand, has new graphics. It features a new, ‘Shining Black’ tank and front mudguard, plus a new side panel with a distinctive black chequerboard pattern on a yellow stripe.

June 20, 2017-2017-Wheels-and-Waves-Ducati-Scrambler-Full-Throttle-01-600x401.jpg

Both bikes arrived at Biarritz after leaving Borgo Panigale on June 12, travelling together with a Volkswagen California Ocean and a Volkswagen Amarok converted into a mobile radio station broadcasting Radio Ducati Scrambler live.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Special Edition - Image Gallery

TVS Apache RR310S - Image Gallery

All-New Hyundai Kona - Image Gallery

Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 And Full Throttle – 2017 Wheels And Waves - Image Gallery