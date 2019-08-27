Best-Sounding Motorcycles Under INR 3 Lakh – Bikes With A Great Exhaust Note

How a motorcycle engine sounds, contributes a lot to the overall pleasure of riding two wheels. Every motorcycle engine, due to its configuration, usage of materials and engineering, has unique sound characteristics. So if you are on a budget and your wishlist from your new motorcycle also includes that it must sound great, here are all the best sounding bikes you can buy under INR 3 lakh. Keen eyes would notice the absence of the Royal Enfield 500cc and 350cc singles because the entire nation knows most people buy them just for the way they sound.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins

For being the only bikes to be powered by a large capacity parallel-twin engine, the price at which these bikes are offered makes them serious value for money. The RE 650 twins do sound substantial, refined and sweet. There’s a muffled roar which is emitted through those twin exhaust pipes and if that doesn’t float your boat, plenty of aftermarket options can crank up the decibels.

Honda CB 300R

Sporty with a hint of bass. That’s how the sound note is from the CB 300R’s exhaust at idle. However, once the rider dials in a lot of revs, this naked Honda’s motor sounds seriously sporty and screams at the top of its lungs near its rev limit.

Bajaj Dominar 400

The new 2019 variant of the Bajaj Dominar comes fitted with a twin-barrel exhaust system which does sound impressive. Laced with a tinge of bass, the notes emanating from those two outlets sound free-revving to the ears and do make the rider feel that he/she is under the command of a sporty, substantial machine.

Mahindra Mojo

It is not for nothing that the Mahindra Mojo is regarded as the best-sounding motorcycle in its category by many. With its twin-pipe setup, the sound which comes out is heavy and graced with a lot of bass. The twin pipes also allow for the cat con to be removed, which increases the decibels by several notches.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The 410cc single on the Himalayan comes fitted with an upswept exhaust which does pop and crackle a little on overrun. The sound signature is unique and fitting for the kind of a motorcycle the Himalayan is. We were once riding an example which was fitted with the factory-custom exhaust system and some of the riders would follow our bike, just to hear the amplified pop from the pipe, before every corner. It sounded sweet and hit the right balance between quiet and excessively loud. However, this very end-can isn’t available as an accessory. Plenty of aftermarket options are available though. Even Termignoni makes one!

Jawa Twins

Powered by an engine whose architecture is similar to the motor which powers the Mojo, it is only natural for the Jawa twins to sound meaty. However, during the development of this motor, the makers paid special attention to make the bikes sound as close as they can to the 2-stroke Jawas of the past. From our experience, their efforts are best appreciated once you tinker with the cat cons inside those twin pipes.

TVS Apache RTR Series

It’s not just the RTR 200. The 180, 160, and the 160 4V, they all sound unique and lend the Apache series with a character which is unmatched by any of the bike’s rivals. For being developed from the experience gained at the racetrack, the RTR series motorcycles are without a doubt the sportiest sounding bikes within their respective segments.