All The Bikes You Can Buy Under INR 2 Lakh This Festive Season

If you are in the market looking to buy a new motorcycle this festive season, manufacturers have announced plenty of offers to sweeten the deal. If your budget is up to INR 2 lakh, there are plenty of choices in the form of sporty machines or easy-going thumpers you can settle for. Here’s a list of all the motorcycles which are priced between INR 1 – 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xtreme 200S (Price – Rs 1 Lakh)

The most affordable fully-faired motorcycle you can buy in India, the Hero Xtreme 200 S is based on the Xtreme 200 R. It is powered by a 200cc air-cooled engine which makes 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The bike offers LED headlights and an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth compatibility.

Hero Xpulse 200 Fi (Price – Rs 1.05 lakh)

The Hero Xpulse 200 is a fun machine which excels off the road and takes the rough in its stride with ease. A well-built motorcycle, it isn’t the fastest when it comes to open road performance, but makes up for it once it gets on the loose stuff.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 (Price – Rs 1.10 lakh)

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is the most affordable fully-faired bike in this list which you can buy this festive season. Suzuki recently launched the updated SF 150 with a refreshed design. The bike is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder engine producing 14.1hp and 14Nm of torque. If you don’t want your bike to be faired and wish to save some money, the Gixxer 155 is also available at INR 1 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (Price – INR 1.12 Lakh)

Boasting of the biggest engine displacement you can buy for the least amount of money, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is an affordable entry point into the world of ‘Thump’. The standard Bullet 350 now retails for an ex-showroom price of INR 1.12 Lakh. If you want a convenient electric starter motor, Royal Enfield offers the Bullet ES for an ex-showroom price of INR 1.21 Lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 (Price – Rs 1.13 lakh)

The second most affordable bike in this list is the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. It is a naked performance bike with a powerful engine on offer. If you are looking for a bike with a powerful engine but at a slightly lower price, then the NS 200 is the bike to go with. It is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder engine capable of delivering 23 hp and 18.3 Nm of torque. If you want the full package with a fairing, the RS 200 is another option which asks for INR 1.42 lakh.

TVS Apache 200 4V (Price – Rs 1.14 lakh)

The TVS Apache 200 4V is also a street fighter similar to NS 200 and offers an upright seating posture which is comfortable for long trips. Recently, TVS upgraded this bike and it now comes with a TVS Smartxonnect feature which allows your smartphone to connect with the bike to display features like phone notifications, navigation, etc. The Apache 200 4V is powered by a 197.7cc, single-cylinder engine generating 20.5 hp and 18.1 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

KTM Duke 125 (Price- Rs 1.32 lakh)

The entry-level KTM is powered by the smallest engine in this list but offers top-notch hardware with upright ergonomics. The Duke 125 is powered by 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine which produces 14hp and 12Nm of torque.

Yamaha FZ 25 (Price – Rs 1.34 to 1.36 lakh)

The Yamaha FZ 25 is a 250cc motorcycle offered by the Japanese manufacturer. Prices start at Rs 1.34 lakh and go up to Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the recently launched FZ 25 MotoGP edition. This quarter-litre machine is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine which cranks out 20 hp and 20 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Yamaha MT 15 (Price- Rs 1.36 lakh)

Launched recently, the Yamaha MT 15 is naked sports cousin of the brand’s fully faired R15 V3. It shares the same engine with the R15 V3 which is a 155cc liquid-cooled unit that produces 19.3 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque.

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 (Price – Rs 1.40 to 1.42 lakh)

Launched last year in India, Yamaha’s third-generation YZF R15 V3 is a fully faired track-oriented bike and offers the feel of a higher performance bike with its aggressive design and powerful engine. Mounted on a Deltabox frame, the R15 V3’s 155cc motor generates 19.3 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 (Price – Rs 1.41 lakh)

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is a fully-faired sportbike which uses the same 199.5cc engine as on the Bajaj NS 200 but makes slightly higher power at 24.5hp.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Price – Rs 1.45 to 1.86 lakh)

If you are looking for a bike which packs character and war-era styling, then the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the machine for you. Available in five different iterations, prices start at Rs 1.45 lakh for the base variant.

KTM RC 125 (Price – Rs 1.48 lakh)

KTM recently launched the RC 125 which is a fully-faired sibling of the Duke 125 or you can also call it a smaller version of the RC 200 or RC 390. The RC 125 also uses the same 125cc engine which is used to power the Duke 125 and all the hardware is identical, except the bodywork.

KTM Duke 200 (Price – Rs 1.51 to 1.62 lakh)

The KTM Duke 200 is the naked sibling of the brand’s RC 200 and also uses the same engine. It was the first-ever KTM motorcycle to be launched in India and is now due for an update. The Duke 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine which produces 25.83hp and 19.5Nm of peak torque.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 (Price – Rs 1.56 to 1.64 lakh)

Royal Enfield offers the Thunderbird 350 in two variants – the regular thunderbird 350 which is priced at Rs 1.56 lakh and the upgraded Thunderbird 350X ABS which is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh. Both the variants are powered by the same 346cc single-cylinder, twin spark engine which produces 20hp and 28Nm of torque.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 (Price – Rs 1.59 lakh)

The Gixxer 250 is a recent offering from the Japanese brand in India. It is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which is capable of producing 26.5hp and 22.6Nm of torque.

Honda CBR 250R (Price – Rs 1.65 to 1.95 lakh)

Now dated, but a charming motorcycle still, the Honda CBR 250R is a fully faired sports bike which received a mere graphics update over the years and an LED headlight. The bike uses a 249.6cc engine which produces 26.5 hp and 22.9 Nm of torque.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (Price – Rs 1.70 lakh)

The Gixxer SF 250 is a fully-faired version of the Gixxer 250 and is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which is capable of producing 26.5hp and 22.6Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 (Price – Rs 1.88 Lakh)

Want war-era styling with a torquey motor which lets you cruise comfortably all day? The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 is just the machine which is styled like traditional Royal Enfields and is powered by a 499cc engine which cranks out 26.1 Bhp and a massive 40.9 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield Himalayan (Price Rs 1.80 – Rs 1.82 Lakh)

A capable on/off-road motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has come a long way since it was first introduced and is a much-improved product now. Available in Standard and Sleet variants, the bike comes fitted with dual-channel ABS which stays ON at all times.

KTM RC 200 (Price – Rs 1.90 lakh)

The KTM RC 200 is fully faired sportbike which shares its powertrain with the Duke 200 and uses the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine which cranks out 25.83 hp and 19.5 Nm of peak torque.

Bajaj Dominar 400 (Price – Rs 1.90 lakh)

The most powerful machine you can buy in this price range, the Bajaj Dominar 400 received major upgrades recently along with 5 hp bump in power. It now rides much smoother compared to its predecessor and is powered by a 373cc single-cylinder, triple spark engine which now produces 40hp and 35Nm of torque.

KTM Duke 250 (Price – Rs 1.94 Lakh)

The KTM 250 Duke has been updated with dual-channel ABS which can be switched off completely. The bike is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled motor that makes 30 PS. The bike comes equipped with a slipper clutch and is styled to appear quite a lot like the Duke 390.