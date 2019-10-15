LIST: Top-10 Best-Selling Cars Of September 2019

The auto industry is going through a tough phase for quite some time now, but despite these setbacks, there are a few companies which have still managed to stick around the top spots with respect to sales. This sudden fall in the industry is on its way to the break-even point and we believe that it will have a huge leap and impact in the next few years. As the four-wheeler market is currently going through a rough phase now, let’s check out the list of best-selling cars in the month of September 2019.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire grabs the No. 1 spot with a total sales of 15,662 units in September 2019. The prices for this compact sedan start from INR 5.70 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 13,274

Sales in September 2019: 15,662

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto managed to claim the 2nd spot, with total sales of 15,079 units in September this year. This entry-level budget hatchback starts at a price of INR 2.94 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 9,403

Sales in September 2019: 15,079

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the brand’s 3rd entrant in this list with a total sales of 12,934 in September 2019. The prices for the 3rd generation swift start from with INR 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 12,444

Sales in September 2019: 12,934

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Wagon-R is Maruti Suzuki’s tallboy hatchback which grabs the 4th spot in this list, with a total sales of 11,757 units in September 2019. The prices for the new-gen WagonR start from INR 4.19 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 1-litre engine and goes up to INR 5.69 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end 1.2-litre variant.

Sales in August 2019: 11,402

Sales in September 2019: 11,757

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Next in the list of top-10 best selling cars comes the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, with a total sales of 11,420 units in the month of September. The prices for the Baleno start from INR 5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 11,067

Sales in September 2019: 11,420

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza managed to sell over 10,362 units in September this year, which now places it on the 6th spot in the list of best-selling vehicles. The prices for the Brezza start from INR 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 7,109

Sales in September 2019: 10,362

Hyundai Elite i20

The first non-Maruti Suzuki in the top-10 list is the Hyundai Elite i20 with a total sales of 10,141 units. The prices for the Hyundai Elite i20 start from around INR 6.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 7,071

Sales in September 2019: 10,141

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

India’s most popular van, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco managed to sell over 9,949 units in September this month. Prices for the Eeco start from INR 3.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 8,391

Sales in September 2019: 9,949

Hyundai Grand i10

The Hyundai Grand i10 takes up the 9th rank in this list with a total sales of 9,358 units during September 2019. The prices for this hatchback start from INR 5.5 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sales in August 2019: 9,403

Sales in September 2019: 9,358

Hyundai Venue

The last car in this list is the sub-4-metre Hyundai Venue, which managed to sell over 7,942 units in September this year. Prices for the Hyundai Venue start from INR 6.50 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).