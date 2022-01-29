AI In The Auto Infotainment Industry In 2022

“AI is the future” they say, and it has already made its way into our lives. The Automobile industry too is looking to leverage the convenience and features the AI-tech has to offer. Mr Gaurav Kulshrestha, Product Manager and Marketing Head, Pioneer India shares his views on what opportunities and growth we will see in the upcoming days especially in the infotainment systems.

“The age of tech-driven solutions has arrived and it is here to stay! In today’s era and time, an in-vehicle experience cannot be imagined without playing personalised audio or video content, engaging in social networking or phone calls, getting information related to traffic, navigating climate controls, etc. The evolution of technology has led to unprecedented advancements in artificial intelligence and has dramatically reformed human-machine interaction. Over the past few years, artificial intelligence has intensified major innovations in the automobile industry and it’s not just limited to the self-driving car. The modern automated vehicles are built with high tech components to enable upgraded connectivity solutions and provide an enhanced and personalised in-vehicle user experience. Amongst several technologies that offer auto experiences to the users, AI-backed Infotainment systems is one of the domains that is being promptly conceived and designed by many players in the automobile industry. Moreover, the drastic upsurge in demand for comfortable, safe and automated vehicles is fuelling the design and manufacture of incredibly intuitive infotainment systems. A plethora of opportunities await the growth of the auto-infotainment industry in 2022, as it aims to leverage the full extent of AI.

An infotainment system is one of the key technologies which functions as a central point to communicate, control, integrate and monitor other automotive systems according to the user’s instructions. The complex algorithm and high-tech components equip the infotainment system with audio or/and video interfaces for providing information and entertainment for both the driver and passengers. For instance, simply plugging in the user’s phone helps feed in the information that can be resourceful for the infotainment system to use for voice calling via the car.

In 2022, the infotainment systems will inevitably gain more AI-backed features and become refined to work in several ecosystems. As automakers are pulling their gears by encouraging tech-oriented solutions, the infotainment systems will be able to render improved and swifter connectivity performance while being supported by Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Vehicle-to-everything connectivity solutions (V2X), sensors, smart devices, Telematic devices, etc. Read on to learn how artificial intelligence is expected to transform infotainment systems.

Introduction of gesture recognition

Although widely acclaimed for improving in-vehicle user experience, infotainment systems equipped with touch screen technologies can interject the driver’s attention from the main task i.e. driving! To our relief, the gesture recognition technology, which does not necessitate touching any buttons or screen by the driver is here to save the day. This AI-backed solution is entirely dependent on reading the user’s hand movements. Thus, with gesture recognition at your service changing music, dialling a number, obtaining parking space information, calibrating temperature would be just a flick away.

Improvement in voice recognition and control

Indeed, communicating with a vehicle is still some kind of novelty. But with mammoth leaps in artificial intelligence, we might get our hands on highly accurate and precise voice recognition and control technology in our cars. Voice recognition and control will allow the user to provide commands in order to manage the infotainment system. Presently, there are certain vehicles that are equipped with this technology but to a limited extent. With advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language understanding technology (NLU), and cognitive computing, the day is not far when the infotainment systems would become well versed with all the commands of the user and even different accents. Moreover, AI run infotainment systems are expected to process the speech without depending on the external data connection. This means, no more worry about inadequate data connection.

Integration of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

Infotainment systems combined with V2X will surely take the automobile and tech fanatics by storm. Briefly put, V2X is basically the vehicular version of the internet of things, which helps facilitate communication between a vehicle and any external entity that may affect or may be affected by the vehicle. This is the core technology that will enable automated driving and intelligent mobility. Integration of infotainment systems and V2X can provide the driver with important information helping improve road safety, traffic efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. By establishing communication with another approaching vehicle, infrastructure, network or pedestrian can receive insights about alternative routes, discern parking spaces, avoid road hazards, nearby accidents etc.

Enhanced Human-Machine Interaction (HMI)

With unbelievable transformations being brought about to the ADAS, the autonomy level of technology backed devices is progressing, along with their accuracy. The interface is being upgraded to become more intuitive, to support features, improve safety and let users make the most of their vehicles.

Infotainment already in its current shape is ensuring a convenient and extremely smooth driving experience for both the drivers and passengers. As we enter 2022, it would not be wrong to call the next-generation vehicles with AI automated infotainment systems as “smartphones on wheels.”