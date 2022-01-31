Toyota Glanza And Urban Cruiser Cross Over 1 Lakh Overall Sales

It is no secret that the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser are rebadged versions of the Maruti Baleno and Maruti Vitara Brezza respectively. Both the cars were launched under Maruti and Toyota’s partnership and they have been fairly successful. Now, the Toyota Glanza has been sold over 65000 units whereas, the Toyota Urban cruiser has been sold over 35000 units, Toyota says 66% of customers were first-time buyers and they belonged to tier II and tier III markets. This totals up to 1 lakh overall sales by both the cars.

Official Statement

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Toyota takes great pride in its unrelenting efforts to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to the best ownership experience, exceptional sales & after-sales services, as well as peace of mind that is offered to every single Toyota customer. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have witnessed phenomenal success over the years, with the Glanza registering more than 25 percent growth when compared to its sales in 2020. Thanks to both these models that have helped us strike a defined balance to reach young aspiring customers, who desire to own a Toyota early in their lives.”

Toyota Glanza facelift: What to expect

The Glanza is expected to get a different grille and other elements that will help it differentiate it from the soon-to-be-launched Baleno facelift. Interior updates will include a new touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple car play and Android Auto, Head-up Display, and wireless charging. We can also expect updated safety features like a stronger chassis, passenger curtain airbags, and ESP.

Toyota will offer two engine options 1.2-liter petrol engine that out 89BHp and a 1.2-liter mild hybrid which puts out 90BHP both engines offer 113 nm of torque and are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Expect the option of an automatic transmission as well.

Toyota Urban Cruiser facelift: What to expect

The Urban Cruiser will come with an updated front fascia to differentiate it from the Brezza. It will also get a sunroof which will make its debut in the Brezza. Other updates include better plastic quality and newer materials for the interior trim. It will also get an updated dashboard, a new touchscreen infotainment system, and an updated instrument panel. The SUV could also get E sim support and other connectivity features.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will come equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol 4-cylinder engine available with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an automatic gearbox producing a satisfactory 103bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. All AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech which includes an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop).