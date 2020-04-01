Five Affordable Cars Which Deserve A Go-Fast Version

Let’s be honest. When it comes to buying cars, although we love the idea of something which is built to go fast, we aren’t really interested when it comes to shelling out the bucks ourselves. Even when they try to give us something which doesn’t really ask for the Moon. A big reason why things like the Tiago JTP and the Punto Abarth didn’t really find many takers. The same is true even towards the premium scale of things, where we settle for 2-litre motors instead of spending a little more for an engine which excites. What’s the point of this post then when we buy frozen and only dream about hot? Because there still are a select few who take the plunge and coming back to the affordable side, here are five cars which deserve a go-fast version (maybe a limited-edition), for all the right reasons:

Tata Altroz

Tata’s entry in the premium hatchback space, the Altroz, in our books at least, is the best-looking hatch in its segment. To be honest, we haven’t driven it, yet, but the visuals alone have an aura of the car being dynamically sorted and fun behind the wheel. However, on paper, the engines on offer and the power they make don’t really excite as much as the car’s stance does. A special version like the Tiago JTP could really get the juices flowing. A sub-7-second time to 100 km/h, sorted suspension, uprated brakes and tyres, and voila! Those looks would have found the right heart and heels!

Maruti Swift

The Swift already has an RS version which is on sale elsewhere and there were rumours that it could make its way to India too. Guess what? It did not. The International-spec Swift RS runs a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor which cranks out about 140 HP and 230 Nm. Since the 1.0-litre Boosterjet is gone too, forget that this engine will ever make its way here. But Maruti has the 1.5-litre K-series motor and all it needs is someone with a little crack in his head to burn some midnight oil at their in-house R&D and attach a turbo. If that person is reading this, please find some proper springs, rubber and brakes too. Thank You!

Also Read: Nine Seriously Stylish Premium Motorcycles On Sale In India

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is a thoroughly enjoyable car even in standard form. But more doesn’t hurt and the car’s brilliant dynamics can definitely absorb some more excitement going towards the front wheels. Given the fact that the Blue Oval has partnered with Mahindra and the latter just showcased a new 1.2-litre mStallion petrol engine at the Expo, those 130 horses going towards the front wheels of the Figo could make a few palms rub so much, they could make fire.

Tata Tiago

In the BS6-era, the Tiago has lost two things we really loved about it – its tiny but large-hearted diesel motor and the JTP version which came fitted with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The Glossy Red Tiago with its JTP badge was a riot as we found out when we sampled it and how we wish Tata Motors brings it back to go with the car’s new yellow paint. Maybe with the same engine or with the 1.5-litre diesel and all its heavy torque.

Volkswagen Polo

The Polo still has that warm GT version on sale in the BS6 era we know. But we also know that the GT TSI, in its BS4 form, was bought more for the convenience of a proper automatic and its image as a premium little car than the excitement which was on offer. What we would like as a proper hot hatch though would be a road-going version of those race Polos VW runs in the one-make series. For being on sale in India for a decade and more, a limited run of those 1.8-litre TSI-powered models would be really worthy of wearing a 10th Anniversary edition badge. Okay, how about the new 1.5 TSI if not the 1.8?