Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro Coming To India Soon?

Less than a week ago, Italian marquee Ducati revealed another version of the 1200 Enduro, known as the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro. Now, a recent report suggests that Ducati India will launch the 1200 Enduro Pro in the country soon.

The report further added that bookings for the Multistrada 1200 Pro have begun at all Ducati dealerships located across the country. The model, it is said, will arrive in India through the CBU route, directly from the company’s factory in Italy. This means that the model is likely to be the most expensive variant of the Multistrada 1200 to be on sale in India.

Coming to the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro, the motorcycle receives a new Sand paintjob with a rough surface finish as seen on the front end and the tank cover. The tank cover additionally receives the ‘Enduro’ stickers on both sides. Also on offer is a dual tone seat and black coloured sub-frame and clutch/ alternator covers.

A few other highlights of the 1200 Enduro Pro over the standard model include 120/70 R19 front and 170/60 section R19 rear Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, LED lights on the Touratech bull bars by Ducati Performance and a Ducati approved Termignoni performance exhaust.

Standard features on the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro include a Bluetooth module and electronic speed control. The Bluetooth module, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets the rider connect a smartphone to the motorcycle in order to manage multimedia functions such as incoming calls or messages as well as music via the display information on the TFT dashboard and the switchgears.

Source: Overdrive