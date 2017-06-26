Home News GM India Begins Shipping Beat Sedan To Latin America
GM India Begins Shipping Beat Sedan To Latin America

GM India Begins Shipping Beat Sedan To Latin America

By Aditya NadkarniJune 26, 2017

General Motors India has begun regular shipment of the sedan version of its Chevrolet Beat from the Talegaon export hub to Latin American Markets. A consignment of 1200 Chevrolet Beat sedans was recently loaded for shipping to Latin America, following the start of production on June 5, 2017.

Earlier this year, GM India began exporting the Chevrolet Beat hatchback to Latin American markets. GM India is proud to share that the hatchback exceeded customers’ expectation in their export markets. GM India exports the Chevrolet Beat hatchbacks and sedans to a number of left-hand-drive markets in Latin America.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Khatri, VP – Manufacturing, GM India, said that their Talegaon facility is a key export manufacturing hub for the company. GM India’s exports have more than tripled in the past year. GM was India’s third largest passenger vehicle exporter in May – recording our highest monthly total of vehicle exports at 8,297 units.

We are very happy with the launch readiness.  Our highly skilled and committed workforce at Talegaon has developed a mindset of zero defect to delight customers.  The excellent quality is supported by a classic design, enhanced connectivity options, and ride and handling of the Chevrolet Beat sedan and we are confident that it will help us build on our success in the export market.” Asif added.

