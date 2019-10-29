Bajaj Has Silently Updated The Tank Cowl On The Pulsar 150 Neon

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon has been in the Indian market for quite a while now. The bikemaker has been upgrading and updating the entire Pulsar range to maintain its popularity before a new generation of these sporty motorcycles is introduced. This time, the bike maker has silently made a change by adding a tank cowl to the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon. The updated Pulsar 150 Neon is available across the country for INR 75,200 (ex-showroom Delhi). Despite being around for quite some time, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon, with its appearance, fuel efficiency, and value-for-money pricing, still is a very popular motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Relaunches The Iconic Chetak Scooter In An Electric Avatar

Apart from the Tank Cowl, no other significant change has been made to the motorcycle. The Pulsar 150 Neon is powered by the same 149cc, 4 Stroke, 2–valve, twin spark, air-cooled DTS-i engine, which makes 14PS of Power @ 8000 RPM and 13.4 Nm of Torque @ 6000 RPM. Its double-cradle chassis is suspended by telescopic shock absorbers in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers in the rear. Mated with a 5-speed gearbox, the Pulsar 150 gets a 15-litre fuel tank and the bike is ARAI-rated to return 65 Kmpl. The braking setup consists of a 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. They are bolted to 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The front-wheel comes wrapped in a 90/90 section tire while a 100/90 section tire does the job at the back.

Also Read: All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Top-5 Highlights

As a part of the Neon edition treatment, the motorcycle continues to feature a digital instrument cluster and three schemes are on offer – Neon Red, Neon Yellow (with Matt Black Paint) and Neon Silver with blue accents. The Pulsar family now also includes a 125cc variant, which looks identical to the 150. The entire range is about to be overhauled and we expect the next-gen Pulsars to begin arriving next year, once the new BS-VI norms are in effect. Expect the new range of Pulsars to be more capable, sharper in appearance and feature many hardware upgrades. A new, more powerful addition to the family cannot be ruled out either.