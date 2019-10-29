Suzuki Waku SPO Concept Unveiled At The Tokyo Motor Show 2019

The 2019 Tokyo Motor Show is bringing something new and exciting every day and Japanese carmaker, Suzuki, did not disappoint, as it launched a new retro-styled concept car called the Waku SPO. Suzuki recently showcased this car at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and its classic design and retro theme are quite similar to Honda’s e type, which is now production-ready. ‘Waku Waku’ means excitement in English, which is literally what this concept car is about. This vehicle is a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and Suzuki’s research and development team have been working on this vehicle for a long time.

Talking about the design, this car is a coupe and a wagon at the same time, as it can surprisingly transform itself. The rear end of the car can slide and make a bigger space and become a wagon while providing a much better space for the rear passengers, or else the car can slide back to its coupe providing the customers with a cool looking car. The car gets a typical retro theme and a bunch of advanced technologies and fun electronic components. Although Suzuki has not revealed any specifications and details about this car, the car looks fantastic inside and out but, the question is, how much of this will actually make it to the road?

Inside, the Waku Spo manages to convey the idea of lounge seating in the car, with a dual-tone dash and no dedicated buttons. Suzuki also promises a wide range of customizations that include: changing the front grille colour, changing the colour of the headlamps and changing the dashboard design and colours too. The two-tone version, which was revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show was also equipped with cameras on the outside rearview mirrors. In other news, Maruti Suzuki India selected five startups for Proof of Concept (PoC) under its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) program.

This new collaboration will help these companies accelerate towards converting their concepts into real-time applications. MAIL is an initiative started by Maruti Suzuki to identify and bring together startups with innovative and cutting-edge solutions, to collaborate and share ideas of innovation in the mobility and automobile space. This initiative will not only help in improving logistics, IoT based safety and monitoring, plug and play solutions but also in bringing all these innovative firms under one roof for an efficient transfer of ideas and innovations.