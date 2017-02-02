Enter your details to create an acount
2017-Toyota-C-HR-2-750x380

Toyota C-HR Coming To India In 2018 To Rival The Hyundai Creta

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh February 2, 2017

A reports suggests that the Toyota C-HR compact premium SUV will be launched in India in 2018. Once launched, it’ll be positioned below the Fortuner, and rival the top trims of the Hyundai Creta and the Renualt Duster.

2017-Toyota-C-HR-1

The funky bodied C-HR (‘Coupe High Rider’) is based on the Japanese manufacturer’s global TGNA platform, and rival crossovers like the Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade, Mazda CX-3 and the quirky, yet popular Nissan Juke in Europe.

2017-Toyota-C-HR-1 motoroids-pramotion-728

Also Read – The 2017 Toyota C-HR is the definitive compact SUV

Measuring 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm wide and 1,565 mm high, and featuring a wheelbase of 2,640 mm, the C-HR is slightly bigger than the Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta, but looks nothing like them.

2017-Toyota-C-HR-1 motoroids-pramotion-728 2017-Toyota-C-HR-3-1024x766

The attention to detail and funk continues inside as well, with the C-HR getting a well thought out cabin that looks quite futuristic at the same time. However, the sloping roof-line and the tiny rear windows make things slightly claustrophobic at the back.

The India-spec Toyota C-HR could be powered by a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. That said, a diesel powered C-HR for India could also be a possibility.

via Autocar India

 

