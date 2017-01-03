Car Rolls Off Ferry Facebook 750x380 VIDEO : Car Rolls Off a Ferry and Sinks Into the Sea

By Suvil Susvirkar January 3, 2017

Let’s face it, 2016 wasn’t a great year and it did not go gentle. Ask these backpackers who lost their passport, mobile phones and other valuables as the car that they had rented rolled off the ferry and sunk in the sea. The incident which took place off the shore of Fraser Island, Australia, was captured by one of the passengers on the ferry. The backpackers were traveling to Fraser Island to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Luckily though, there were no occupants in the vehicle. The footage, posted by 9 News Brisbane on Facebook, captures the sight of the vehicle rolling off the end of a barge and floating for a few moments before party submerging into the sea.

Here is the video of the incident:

It is still not clear how that happened and why was the back of the barge not up. We hope 2017 brings good luck for the backpackers.

Via 9NewsBrisbane

