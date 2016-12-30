Tata Motors to further expand 200 more service touch points in 2017

The folks at Tata Motors state that their pursuit of customer-centricity has helped them in their performance in 2016. In the J.D. Power 2016 Syndicate India Customer Service Index Study, Tata Motors has managed to score better than what it did last year. This feat has also registered the company as the most improved brand of 2016. For the upcoming 2017, Tata Motorsâ€™ business unit will expand 200 more touch points in 2017, with an aim to triple the number to 1500 dealerships in the next five years across the country.

Tata Motors signs Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for its commercial vehicles business

Here are some highlights of the companyâ€™s plans and performance in 2016

Tata Motors has 527 workshops in 281 cities

Hosted three mega service camps and catered to 361,425 customers.

Lost Customer Recovery during Mega Camps number stood at 60,228 compared to 53,255 last year that is 13% more than the previous year.

In 2016, the company added four training centres, one each in Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Coimbatore to improve the service quality, upgrade the skills of the technical staff.

With the help of Crack Team Identification, the company plans to reduce the number of customer complaints despite an increase in vehicle inflow.

Tata Motors envisions being among the top 3 in the domestic passenger vehicle market till FY19.

The company introduced Tata Motors Service Application (TMSA) to help customers improve the overall service experience

Commenting on the companyâ€™s focus on customer service, Dinesh Bhasin, Head- Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that enriched purchase experience and consistent quality of service are key pillars of Tata Motorsâ€™ customer-centric strategy. The introduction of new service programmes like â€˜Speed-O-Serviceâ€™, pick-up and drop, along with an increased usage of technology like Service App, V-Tabs and body-repair estimation tool- Audatex, has enabled increased service levels with aÂ delivery of vehicles within 90 minutes.

He further added that all these efforts have resulted in a good performance in the J.D. Power 2016 Syndicate India Customer Service Index Study. They have regained their No 1 rank in the southern region. Through consistent service initiatives, Tata reaffirms their commitment to provide the best after sales services along with a value-added ownership experience.