Production Ready Tata Nexon Interiors Spied, Free-Standing Infotainment System Revealed

After launching various products such as the Xenon Yodha, Hexa, Tiago AMT and the Tigor, Tata Motors is prepping to launch yet another model this year, known as the Nexon compact SUV. Now, ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the festive season, a production ready unit of the Nexon has been caught on camera.

While previous spy images of the production ready Nexon revealed a few details about the interior, the new spy images reveal the interiors as well. As seen in the new image, the Tata Nexon, just like the concept model, will come equipped with a 6.5 inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. This system will come mated to a Harman Kardon music system that is most likely to be an eight speaker unit.

Also on offer will be a dual tone theme with black inserts on the centre console, start-stop button, climate control, steering mounted audio controls. The production-ready test-mule also features a drive mode selector that will offer various modes such as Eco, City and Sport.

The upcoming Tata Nexon is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT option could also be available as an option. Once launched in India, the Nexon will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

Spy image courtesy: Rushlane

Following is an image gallery of the production ready Tata Nexon spied testing: