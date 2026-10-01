MuSo Vroom: A Year of Cars, Engineering and Learning Comes to an End!

Imagine a place where your child can crawl under a car like a mechanic, build an electrical circuit, test a car in a wind tunnel and then try a driving simulator, all in one visit. Vroom at the Museum of Solutions (MuSo) in Mumbai was built around this kind of experience. The automotive exhibit brought cars and engineering into a space where children could learn by doing things themselves.
Vroom was created through a collaboration between MuSo and Planet Auto, with Mercedes-Benz, Motul and the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) also supporting the experience. The exhibit opened to schools, families and the public on October 16, 2025, and the year-long collaboration has now completed its run on September 30, 2026.
A 6,000 sq ft automotive space
Vroom turned one floor of MuSo into a Living Garage for visitors aged 8 years and above. It was open to schools, families and the public, with practical activities across several zones.
|Zone
|What visitors could explore
|Mechanical Bay
|Wheel alignment, tyre tread, tyre pressure and underbody checks
|Electrical Bay
|Circuits, switches, sensors, lights and horns
|Design Bay
|Aerodynamics, drag, wind tunnels and car design
|Simulator Bay
|Road signs, reflexes and safe driving
|Cars and Sustainability
|EVs, cleaner energy, recycling and carbon footprints
Learning through the car
The Mechanical Bay let children take the role of an auto technician. With a job card and diagnostic checklist, they could inspect a car setup and learn why wheel alignment, tread depth and correct tyre pressure matter.
The Electrical Bay moved into vehicle electronics. Visitors could connect wires, switches and sensors and see how electrical energy supports functions such as headlamps and horns.
At the Design Bay, children could experiment with small car models in a wind tunnel. They could compare shapes, understand drag and create their own future car designs, including digital sketches.
The Simulator Bay, developed with the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), added road safety to the experience. Children could use car and motorcycle simulators, identify road signs and test their reactions without real-world driving risks.
From EVs to vintage cars
Vroom also connected automobiles with sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Visitors could learn about electric vehicles, cleaner energy, recycling and carbon footprints.
The Vroom Garage offered a closer look at EV technology, with technicians helping visitors explore an electric vehicle powertrain.
There was also a racetrack experience, while a collection of vintage cars added an automotive history element. The exhibit included a display of the Mercedes-Benz Patent-Motorwagen, along with a timeline showing how wheels and automobiles evolved.
What the partners said
Tanvi Jindal-Shete, Founder and CEO of the Museum of Solutions, said that Vroom builds on MuSo’s approach of making learning interactive. She described the exhibit as a way for visitors to explore, experiment and see engineering at work.
Vikram Mehta, Founder of Planet Auto, said that the project came from a desire to create a place where people could experience automobiles rather than simply look at them. He also acknowledged the contribution of Motul, Mercedes and WIAA to the project.
The collaboration has now ended, closing a chapter that brought workshops, engineering, driving, design and automobile history together under one roof in Mumbai.