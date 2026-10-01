Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 Launch, Pre-Bookings Open!

We recently reported that the Honda Elevate facelift is all set to launch on October 6. Building on that momentum, the brand has teased the much-anticipated facelift of the Elevate ahead of its launch. Honda has also opened pre-bookings for the updated SUV at a token amount of Rs 21,000.
The booking facility is currently available through authorised Honda dealerships across India. The company has not revealed the full details yet, but the teaser gives a clear look at several changes coming with the facelift.
New look for the Elevate
The front gets a revised grille with a new glossy hexagonal pattern. The Honda logo has also been moved from the grille to the bonnet. Another visible change is the segmented LED light bar on the front, which gives the SUV a different lighting signature.
The main headlamps and fog lamp housings appear similar in the teaser, although Honda could make small changes to these areas. The bumper is also expected to receive revisions.
At the rear, the biggest visual change is the new connected LED tail-light setup. The SUV is also expected to get a fresh alloy wheel design, while its familiar upright shape continues.
Key exterior changes include:
- Revised front grille
- Segmented LED DRLs
- Honda logo mounted on the bonnet
- Connected LED tail-lights
- Expected new alloy wheel design
- Revised bumper detailing
Cabin gets a fresh treatment
Honda has shown a brief glimpse of the updated cabin. The dashboard now features more white leatherette padding and stitching, while amber or red ambient lighting is visible across the dashboard and door pads.
The cabin is also expected to get an Ice Grey and black colour theme. Other possible additions include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a powered co-driver seat, rear sunblinds and a 360-degree camera.
Existing equipment such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker audio system, wireless charger, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, keyless entry and push-button start could continue.
Honda Sensing with camera-based ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control and TPMS are also expected.
Petrol engine likely to continue
The Elevate facelift is expected to use the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine. It produces 121 PS and 145 Nm.
Transmission choices will continue to include a 6-speed manual and a CVT. Honda has also ruled out a hybrid version for the Elevate, keeping the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid setup exclusive to the City.
The new Elevate facelift will make its debut on October 6, when Honda will also announce its prices. The updated SUV will continue to compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra and Renault Duster.