Porsche Cayenne Electric Makes India Debut At Rs 1.77 Crore

It was the 1990s and Porsche was going through one of the toughest periods in its history. The company was close to bankruptcy and needed new models that could bring more customers. The Boxster arrived in 1996 and became an important part of that recovery. A few years later, the Cayenne arrived in 2002. It was a very different Porsche, but the large SUV went on to become a major commercial success for the brand. It also built a reputation for being powerful, luxurious and fast, with V8 engines playing an important role in its early years.
Fast forward to 2026 and the Cayenne has entered another major phase. Porsche has now officially showcased the fully electric Cayenne in India. It is available in two versions, called the Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric.
The prices are:
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Porsche Cayenne Electric
|₹1.77 crore
|Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric
|₹2.28 crore
Two versions, different performance
Both versions use a 113kWh battery and dual electric motors with all-wheel drive. The power figures are quite different between the two.
The Cayenne Electric produces 408hp and 750Nm in its standard setting. With Launch Control, the output rises to 442hp and 835Nm. Porsche claims a 0-100kmph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 230kmph.
The Turbo Electric takes things much further.
- Power: 857hp
- Launch Control power: 1,156hp
- Torque: 1,360Nm
- Launch Control torque: 1,500Nm
- 0-100kmph: 2.5 seconds
- Top speed: 260kmph
The Turbo Electric also gets a Sport Chrono Package with Push-to-Pass and Track Endurance Mode.
Range and charging
The Cayenne Electric has a claimed WLTP range of 642km, while the Turbo Electric is rated at 623km. Porsche has used an 800V PPE architecture for the SUV.
DC charging is supported at up to 390kW. With a suitable charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80 percent in around 16 minutes. Porsche also says that a 10-minute charge can add up to 324km of range.
AC charging is supported at up to 22kW, with a claimed charging time of around 5.75 hours for 0 to 100 percent.
The Turbo Electric can also recover a significant amount of range during a short charging stop, with Porsche quoting 284 to 315km for a 10-minute charge depending on conditions.
Large SUV with familiar Cayenne styling
The electric Cayenne follows the design direction already seen on Porsche’s newer electric models. At the front are Matrix LED headlights with four individual daytime running lights in each unit.
The front bumper gets a wide air opening with vertical sections on either side. The SUV also uses active cooling flaps that adjust according to the vehicle’s requirements.
Some key dimensions include:
- Length: 4,985mm
- Width: 1,980mm
- Height: 1,674mm
- Wheelbase: 3,023mm
- Drag coefficient: 0.25
The electric SUV is 55mm longer than the petrol-powered Cayenne. It also gets a 90-litre front boot.
At the rear, there is a full-width LED light bar with an illuminated Porsche name. The Turbo Electric adds Turbonite detailing and Turbo lettering.
The standard Cayenne Electric gets 20-inch Cayenne Aero wheels, while the Turbo Electric uses 21-inch Cayenne Turbo Aero wheels. Wheels up to 22 inches can also be specified.
The Turbo version gets active Aeroblades at the rear, which extend at higher speeds.
A technology-heavy cabin
Talking about the cabin, the Porsche Cayenne Electric gets a 14.5-inch curved OLED touchscreen in the centre, along with a 14.25-inch digital driver’s display. A 14.9-inch screen for the front passenger is also available as an option. The centre console gets a pass-through design, creating extra storage space below and housing a wireless smartphone charging pad.
The cabin is also equipped with several comfort and convenience features:
- Four-zone climate control
- Panoramic sunroof
- Cabin air purifier
- Powered boot lid
- Powered rear sunshades
- 360-degree camera
- 30-colour ambient lighting
- 8-way powered and heated front seats
- Driver seat memory function
The SUV offers 781 litres of boot space. For audio, the Cayenne Electric gets a 10-speaker Sound Package Plus system with 150W output. The Turbo Electric gets a Bose Surround Sound system with 14 speakers and a subwoofer, producing 710W.
Turbo gets its own cabin details
The Turbo Electric gets a few additional touches inside. It gets Race-Tex roof lining, 18-way adaptive sports seats and a GT steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marking.
The Turbo also gets a Sport Chrono stopwatch-style instrument dial and Turbonite detailing.
Both versions have a heated multifunction steering wheel with a Mode-Switch. The available driving modes include Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Comfort and Offroad. On the regular Cayenne Electric, Sport Plus requires the optional Sport Chrono Package.
Porsche has also used 76 LEDs around the base of the windscreen and door panels. These provide visual information to the driver through peripheral vision.
Safety and assistance features
The electric Cayenne comes with a long list of driver assistance systems. ParkAssist with 2D Surround View uses four cameras to provide a 360-degree view around the SUV.
Other systems include:
- Lane Change Assist
- Intersection Assist
- Warn and Brake Assist
- Swerve and Turn Assist
- Speed Limit Assist
The Cayenne Electric is the third fully electric Porsche model available in India. With its large battery, dual-motor setup and high-performance Turbo version, it brings the Cayenne name into Porsche’s electric range while keeping the SUV’s performance-oriented character.