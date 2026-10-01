2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Gets New TFT Display and More Features

The Pulsar NS400Z has been on sale as Bajaj’s largest motorcycle in the NS range. Now, the bike has received a technology update that changes the way riders interact with the motorcycle. The biggest addition is a new 5-inch TFT instrument console, while the engine and core mechanical package continue with the same specifications.
Bajaj has priced the updated Pulsar NS400Z at ₹1,90,015 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it ₹4,000 more expensive than the previous version. The update also comes as the Pulsar brand completes 25 years.
New 5-inch TFT console
The old colour LCD instrument cluster has been replaced by a 5-inch TFT screen. Bajaj is already using this display on other Pulsar models, and the same unit has now been added to the NS400Z.
The new console brings several functions together, including:
- Google Maps mirroring for navigation
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Music control
- Call and SMS alerts
- Document storage
- Lap timer
- Four ride modes
- Traction control information
- USB Type-C charging port
The Google Maps function can be useful when navigating through city traffic, as riders can access directions through the motorcycle’s display rather than depending completely on the phone screen.
More safety and convenience features
Bajaj has also added a Panic Brake Alert system to the NS400Z. Under hard braking, the system activates the hazard lights to warn vehicles and riders behind the motorcycle.
Other equipment includes a USB Type-C port for charging devices. The motorcycle also continues to get its existing electronics package, including an electronic throttle body, four riding modes and traction control.
Engine and performance
The mechanical package has not received a major revision with this update. The NS400Z continues with its 349.13cc, four-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder petrol engine.
Here are the main engine figures:
|Specification
|Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
|Engine
|349.13cc, single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Liquid-cooled
|Power
|40 PS @ 9,000 rpm
|Torque
|33 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Throttle
|Electronic
|Ride Modes
|4
|Traction Control
|Yes
The engine continues to produce 40 PS at 9,000rpm and 33 Nm at 7,500rpm. Power is sent through a 6-speed gearbox.
Suspension and braking hardware
The NS400Z continues with a 43mm USD front fork. Braking is handled by a dual-channel ABS setup, while radial tyres are also part of the package.
The motorcycle retains its existing riding hardware, so the main update is centred around the instrument console, connectivity and added safety equipment.