New McLaren 720S Leaked Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

A single leaked image of the new McLaren 720S has surfaced on the internet before its global reveal at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March 2017. The second generation of McLaren’s Super Series will be headlined by the new 720S, which will replace the 650S in the Woking based manufacturer’s portfolio.

Also Read – New McLaren 720S Renders Accurately Predict 650S Replacement

The new styling is unmistakably McLaren, and had already been revealed in previous spy shots of a test mule. While some of the bodywork is evocative of the legendary F1, the rest is an evolution of McLaren’s current design philosophy.

The new McLaren 720S will be created around an ultra-lightweight, carbon fibre rich central structure called Monocage II. Power for the new 720S could come from a new, 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine rumoured to produce upwards of 700 HP.

Also Read – McLaren Shows Off New Carbon Fibre Monocage II Body Structure

The mid-engined super-car will also boast the segment’s lightest dry weight of just 1,283kg – lower than the closest competitor and 18kg lighter than a McLaren 650S with comparable specification.

Also Read – New McLaren Super Series (McLaren 720S) Active Rear Wing Teased

As for aerodynamics, the 720S will feature an active wing that extends over the full rear width of the car. It is said to move upwards and increase in angle to optimise aerodynamic efficiency while also deploying to its most extreme angle as an air-brake in less than half a second, thus claiming to optimise balance when braking from speed.

Image via @godspeed.edc