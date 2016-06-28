A monstrous Dodge Challenger SRT lands in Mumbai

Image courtesy: Saurabh Jadhav Photography

India seems to growing at a good paceÂ when it comes to the supercar scene. The growing demand can be witnessed in the form of increasing premium model launches. The country recently saw the launch of the Rolls Royce Dawn and the Bentley Bentayga even as exotic models such as a Sunburst Yellow Aston Martin Vanquish and a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster made its way to the Indian shores.

Now, another beast in the form of a Dodge Challenger SRT has landed in the city of Mumbai. The license plates of the vehicle suggest that the model is registered in Dubai and has arrived in India through the carnet scheme, which explains the Left Hand Drive configuration.

At the heart of the model is the 6.4 litre HEMI V8 engine that produces a whopping 485 hp, while the peak torque is rated at 644 Nm. This motor sends all that power to the rear wheels via six speed manual or anÂ eight speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. The top speed of the Challenger SRT is limited to 288 kmph. Braking duties on the model are taken care of by Brembo 15.4-inch two-piece slotted and vented rotors at the front while the six-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rotors are featured at the rear.

The model is seen on the streets of the financial capital of the country even as petrolheads across the country await the launch of the upcoming Ford Mustang. Interestingly anotherÂ muscle car, namely a 2015 Dodge Challenger was spotted doing rounds of the city late last year. Jeep also plans to launch the SRT version of its Grand Cherokee in India soon.

