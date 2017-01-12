India Bound, 2017 Honda City Revealed; Launched in Thailand

The wraps are finally off the India-bound, 2017 Honda City. It has been revealed in Thailand today, and it goes on sale in the nation starting today itself. Prices though, remain unchanged, and the 2017 Honda City retails in Thailand from 550,000 baht to 751,000 baht (INR 10.6 lakhs to 14.5 lakhs).

The face-lift gets the sedan a new set of full LED headlamps underlined with LED DRLs, a freshened up grille with a smarter chrome insert, a redesigned front bumper with a 3-part air dam, new 16-inch, diamond cut alloy rims and an updated rear bumper.

Inside, the 2017 Honda City gets no notable updates. The Thai-spec model comes with an all-black interior with gun metal accents on the dashboard, gloss black garnish on the centre console and bright silver accents sprinkled all around the cabin.

The equipment list on the 2017 Honda City includes speed-sensing auto door lock, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, cruise control, 60:40 split folding rear seats, LED cabin lights, a 6.8-inch touch screen audio equipped infotainment system and a new reverse parking camera. The new City comes in five grades: S, V, V+, SV, and SV+.

The Thai-spec, 2017 Honda City continues to employ the existing 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine under the hood. Delivering 117 hp at 6,600 rpm and 146 Nm at 4,600 rpm, the engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission (only on the base S grade) or an EarthDreams CVT (for the rest of the grades).

Also read – India-Spec 2017 Honda City Facelift Spotted During Ad-Shoot, Launch Likely Soon

The India-spec 2017 Honda City is expected to launch in the country by the month-end.