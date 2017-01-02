Honda Navi Adventure and Navi Chrome Edition to be Launched Soon

Honda 2 Wheelers India launched the Navi almost a year ago at the 2016 Auto Expo. Priced at INR 39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Navi crossed sales of 10,000 units within six months of its launch. The Japanese bike maker had showcased a few editions of the Navi at the expo and now, two such editions are headed for a launch.

The company has shared a few images of the upcoming editions of the Navi, known as the Navi Adventure and Chrome edition. Both the editions will be available only with a black paintjob. For the bling Navi Chrome edition, a few parts such as the headlight protector, headlight housing, crash guard, side panel and grab rail are done up in chrome. The model also features a luggage box. The Navi Adventure edition, over the standard model, comes equipped with different decals, new seat cover, new grab rail, windscreen, knuckle guards, blacked out headlight protector, luggage box and an under cowl that give the vehicle a rugged look.

Mechanicals remain unchanged and hence both the editions will continue to be powered by the same 109cc single cylinder engine that develops 7.83 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.96 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via V-matic transmission (CVT), helping the model sprint up to a top speed of 81 kmph.