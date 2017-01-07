EXCLUSIVE: Upcoming New 2017 KTM RC200 and KTM RC390 Brochure Leaked

A leaked brochure of the upcoming new 2017 KTM RC200 and 2017 KTM RC390 has revealed all the details of the motorcycles ahead of their India launch this year. While the 2017 KTM RC390 gets a host of mechanical and visual updates, the 2017 KTM RC200 receives new livery.

As seen in the brochure, the newÂ RC390, which made its debut at the 2015 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, receives mechanical updates in the form of a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire, switchable ABS and a larger 320 mm front disc brake. A under belly has been replaced by anÂ aluminium, side mounted up-swept canister on the right side of the motorcycle.

Powering the motorcycle is the 373cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that produces 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque of 36 Nm comes up at 7,000 rpm. The motor is now Euro-4 compliant. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6 speed transmission sending power to the rear wheel. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm and 230mm disc brake at the front and rear respectively, both equipped with Bosch sourced ABS.

Coming to the 2017 KTM RC200, the motorcycle receives an updated livery. The model continues to be powered by the 199cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that develops 25 PS at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. This motor sends power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission. It also continues using an under belly exhaust. At the front, the 2017 KTM RC200 receives a 300mm disc brake while a 230mm disc brake does duties at the rear.

Following is an image gallery for theÂ leaked brochure of the upcoming new 2017 KTM RC200 and KTM RC390. Click on the images to expand: