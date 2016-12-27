Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS FI 6 750x380 Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS FI showcased in Turkey, India launch soon?

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS FI showcased in Turkey, India launch soon?

By Aditya Nadkarni December 27, 2016

Last week, reports suggested that Bajaj Auto was planning to re-launch the Pulsar 200 NS in the Indian market next year. The model was discontinued in India last year and although Bajaj Auto did not release an official statement, it was believed that production constraint was the reason behind the move.

Now, images shared on the web reveal a fuel injected Pulsar 200 NS that was showcased in Turkey. As seen in the images, the Pulsar 200 NS FI receives a few changes including a new paint scheme, a fuel injected engine and an engine cowl. While the fuel tank and the engine cowl receive a shade of white, the tank extensions, front mud-guard and the tail section receives a matte grey finish.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS FI would be a 199.5cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that develops 23.5 BHP while the peak torque is rated at 18.3 Nm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission. While Bajaj Auto showcases the model outside the country, we hope that they launch the model in India too. What is your opinion? Let us know through the comments section below.

Image source

Following is an image gallery of the Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS FI showcased in Turkey:

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

LG preps up for the upcoming CES 2017; four new mass-tier K Series smartphones and a new Stylus 3 revealed

Simplilearn Becomes Google's First Authorized Training Partner with Approved Content on Certified Android App Developer Training Course

Compact flagship Xiaomi Mi S with 4.6-inch display and Snapdragon 821 SoC leaked

Rumour Mill: Android powered flagship Nokia to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB Ram and a Zeiss Lens!