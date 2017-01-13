15th edition of Symposium on International Automotive Technology scheduled from January 18-21, 2017

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), announced the agenda and theme for the 15th edition of SIAT at a press conference in New Delhi. SIAT 2017 is being organized by ARAI in association with SAEINDIA, NATRiP and SAE International, at its campus in Pune (India) from 18 to 21 January 2017 and theme of the Symposium is ‘Smart, Safe and Sustainable Mobility’.

SIAT serves as a global forum for sharing ideas and knowledge, concerning promising areas of Automotive Engineering and Technology, wherein experts world over present Keynote and Technical Papers in multiple sessions.

Inauguration of SIAT 2017 & SIAT EXPO 2017 is scheduled on Wednesday, the January 18, 2017 in the presence of Senior Officials of Government of India, Industry leaders, Heads of Research Institutes and SAE International. Plenary Session on Safe Mobility will be held on January 19, 2017. Valedictory function of SIAT 2017 and SIAT EXPO 2017 is scheduled on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

In this symposium over 200 technical papers, including 40 Keynotes, on various subjects will be presented. Apart from Symposium proceedings, Technical Reference Bulletin, containing technical articles, case studies and product information, will be published. There will be panel discussions and student poster presentation competition too.

SIAT Expo 2017 will have 180 exhibition booths, where companies from across the world will showcase Automotive Products, Technologies and Services in the areas such as Emission, vehicular safety / crash, electric mobility, vehicle telematics, advanced T & M equipment, NVH, simulation & modeling, etc.