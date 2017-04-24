Check Out This Satin Blue & Matte Black Bajaj Dominar 400 by WrapCraft

We’ve seen quite a few custom painted/wrapped Bajaj Dominar 400 models since its launch in the past few months. There was this specific model that was customised by Sahyadri Moto which enhanced the touring capabilities of the motorcycle and they had done a commendable job. One of our personal favorites is the one which came from Knight Auto Customizer. That customised Dominar 400 was tastefully modified with the addition of a gloss metallic blue wrap and the saddle with a shade of tan.

The latest customised Dominar 400 that has come to our attention comes from WrapCraft Bangalore. This one gets a Satin Blue and Matte Black wrap. The design is further enhanced with the addition of White Tron lines which run through the wheels, front fender, headlight mask, fuel tank, side and rear panels, and the engine belly pan. The subtle additions aren’t too loud or flashy and enhance the visual appearance of this Dominar 400 just perfectly. Besides the new dual tone paint and the White Tron lines, there are no changes to the body panels of the motorcycle.

There are no mechanical upgrades either and this Dominar 400 continues to use the stock 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 35 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via six speed transmission.

We think that the folks at WrapCraft have done a good job with this one. Do you agree? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Photo Courtesy : WrapCraft via MaxAbout