Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
BMW Crash Delhi 750x380 New Delhi: Speeding BMW X5 Crashes Into Maruti Wagon R Killing Its Driver

New Delhi: Speeding BMW X5 Crashes Into Maruti Wagon R Killing Its Driver

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 23, 2017

In a horrific accident that happened in New Delhi late on Sunday night, a speeding BMW X5 driven by a 24-year old rear ended into a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, instantly killing the driver of the hatchback.

The accident happened in south Delhi’s Munirka area, when Shoaib Kohli, the driver of the CH registered BMW, lost control of the luxury SUV and crashed into the Wagon R that was running as an Uber cab. Both cars were on their way from Kalkaji to Vasant Vihar when they collided near Munirka flyover.

According to the report, the impact was so severe that the Wagon R was flung into the air and then landed on the ground where it skid for at least 50 meters. Shoaib, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abandoned his BMW and fled the spot after the accident, but was traced and arrested soon after.

The accused is a resident of Panchsheel Park and works as a food analyst at a multinational company in Gurgaon. 

The Wagon R driver, Nazrul Islam, who hails from West Bengal, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The BMW X5 is said to be registered in Shoaib’s mother’s name, while his retired father used to work in the administration department of a leading private hospital.

Source: Hindustan Times

 

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Upcoming Microsoft Surface phone could be a foldable device that turns into a tablet

    Faulty Note 7 batteries delay Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

    itel Selfie Pro it1518 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone launched at INR 7,550

    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB RAM & 6-inch display launched in India: Price, specifications and details