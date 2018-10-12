DIY VIDEO: Add Some Colour To The Boring Grey Display Of Your Yamaha R15 V3

Blue, grey, white and black. A lot of women out there do think that men are often obsessed with and do not look beyond these colours. But here’s a man who will prove it otherwise. As men, we do like more colours and just the reason why, the man in this video takes the pain to burn some midnight oil and adds a rainbow to the all-grey, digital instrument console of his Yamaha R15 V3.

However, it does take electrical know how, a soldering rod and patience to get the job done. If you’re a hammer and a chisel man though, and this video inspires you to get working, we’d recommend asking a friend who knows how to do it, for help. Watch the video, might inspire you to add some colour to your life.

