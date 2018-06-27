New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Road Test Video Review

After riding the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 at the racetrack, we tested the motorcycle to find out if it was equally impressive in the city and on the highways. So, after three days and over 200 kms later, we’re squeezed out all the information that you need to know about the motorcycle. But before you click on the video review, let us give you a quick recap of the new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0.

Launched in the Indian market at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 commands a price of INR 125,000, ex-showroom Delhi. For that amount, you get an all-new 155cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, liquid cooled engine with Variable Valve Activation (VVA) and Assist and Slipper Clutch. The engine is tuned to deliver 19.3 PS of power and 15 Nm of torque. The VVA technology ensures that the bike does not trade in low and mid-range torque for peak power.

What else is new? Check out the list of enhancements below:

New, bigger engine with more power and torque

Variable Valve Actuation

Slipper and assisted clutch

A new warm-up system for the engine that brings it to optimum temperature quickly after start-up

60% bigger air cleaner than the R15 V2, now with a capacity of 5.5 litre for better air inflow and more volumetric efficiency

Lighter connecting rod to allow the engine to rev freely and produce more power

New, more powerful spark plug for better fuel combustion

Redesigned profile for the cylinder head for better flame propagation

New vents in the crank case to release back pressure and more efficient engine performance for lesser energy losses

New 10 hole fuel injector for more uniform, cleaner combustion

Diasil cylinder and forged pistons – as before

Wider tyres – 100mm front and 140mm rear – 10mm increment at both ends

Bigger 282mm front brakes with twin pot calipre for better braking, no ABS though

Meatier 41mm front fork, as opposed to 33mm unit on the previous bike, although the upside down forks from the Indonesian version have been given a miss.

The digital console is all new with features such as fuel efficiency display and customizable shifter light

From a performance perspective you can also opt for Metzeler rear tyre which would cost Rs 10,000 and Daytona exhaust which has been priced at INR 16,700

Check out the complete road test review of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 below

Check out more images of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 through the gallery below