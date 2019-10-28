Yamaha Unveils The Tricity 300 Scooter At The Tokyo Motor Show 2019

The Tokyo Motor Show 2019 has been quite amazing and many automotive companies have launched and unveiled new 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers at this event. Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Yamaha also unveiled its new scooter, branded as the Yamaha Tricity 300. This new 3-wheeler scooter is based on the concept of 3CT which was showcased last year at the EICMA 2018, Although the company hasn’t revealed its specifications yet, the Yamaha Tricity 300 is squeezing itself between the Tricity family, it will be placed above the Tricity 125 and it might be placed below the Niken GT. Being a 3-wheeler scooter, the Tricity 300 will likely be powerful enough to take on the various road conditions.

Talking about the design elements of this two-wheeler, the Tricity 300 gets some of the creases and sharp lines from the Niken GT, along with a bold new aggressive look on the front. Yamaha plans to reveal its specifications at the EICMA 2019 show, which means we will have to wait for some more time. Also, this scooter will be available in the European market very soon, making it a potential product to attract a whole new audience. Along with the Tricity 300, Yamaha has also showcased a new three-wheeler scooter with a closed cabin at the Tokyo Motor show. This new scooter is called the MW Vision and it has a closed body cockpit featuring a mix of robotics and automobility with a hybrid power unit.

Despite having a tri-wheel system, both these scooters have the ability to lean just like any other two-wheeler in the market. These premium vehicles from Yamaha are perfectly in tune with technology, as the front features two wheels placed side by side with robotic and mechanical systems that give it the ability to lean and balance the vehicle, while the rear end has a single wheel, which is pretty much similar to the one on the Tricity 300. Certainly the Indian market isn’t ready for three-wheel scooters yet, but we hope that these scooters get more advanced and affordable over the period of time, so that Yamaha might launch it in India, where it might turn out to be quite successful, thanks to its innovative design and futuristic capabilities.