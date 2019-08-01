MotoGP Edition Of The 2019 Yamaha R15, FZ 25 And Cygnus Ray ZR Launched In India

Today, Yamaha Motor India announced the launch of the second season of its successful campaign, ‘The Call of the Blue 2.0’. This campaign originally started in August last year and was specifically created to promote Yamaha racing through its products and race-related experiences. The new campaign expresses a sense of reward upon the exciting, sporty and stylish experiences of Yamaha, as the brand is now revved up to incite racing excitement onto Indian roads. ‘The Call of the Blue’ is also the brand campaign of Yamaha that directly represents its product planning techniques, marketing and customer engagement strategies with the brand’s global image of ‘excitement, style and sportiness’.

To add to this excitement, Yamaha, has also launched the 2019 Monster Energy Moto GP Editions of the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, the FZ 25 and the Cygnus Ray ZR. These new limited edition bikes and scooter will run the show for the brand’s vision to represent Yamaha’s racing spirit and passion into regular street-riding. The Yamaha YZR-M1 inspired branding can also be found appearing on the fairing, tank and the side panels outlining its R-DNA pedigree. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP livery, a premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing’s speed block logo and the brand slogan logo. Additionally, Yamaha is also offering a complimentary ‘racing branded’ T-shirt with the purchase of the two-wheelers from Yamaha’s 2019 Monster Energy Moto GP Limited Edition lineup.

Yamaha Model Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) YZF-R15 Version 3.0 – Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 INR 1,42,780 FZ 25 – Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 INR 1,36,680 Cygnus Ray ZR – Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 INR 59,028

Also Read: 2019 Yamaha R15 Launched In Thailand, Gets New Colours & Graphics

Commenting on the launch, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “The Season 2 of Yamaha’s brand campaign will resound in the success of the brand through the continued commitment of offering exciting, stylish and sporty mobility. The Call of the Blue 2.0 along with Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers will further refine Yamaha’s delightful experiences. The visual and sensory excitement of Yamaha’s racing is unbeatable and it should find its way to the Indian roads by featuring the right combination of sportiness and style. The new limited edition from Yamaha is another reinforcement of commitment to its customers who relish the unique experience of being identified as sporty and racy with their two-wheelers.”