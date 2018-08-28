Kerala Floods: India Yamaha Motor Organizes Vehicle Refresh Campaign

With an objective to support the customers of Kerala to restore normalcy and rehabilitating Yamaha two wheelers to normal performance through servicing & maintenance, India Yamaha Motor has announced the Vehicle Refresh Campaign in Kerala from August 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018.

Yamaha vehicles which are either taken for rides in the middle of waterlogging or have submerged in the flood hit and rainfall affected areas will be serviced and repaired across all Yamaha authorized network in Kerala with 100% free labor, including labor charges for engine repair. Further, inspection of spare parts in the Yamaha vehicles through 14 check points have also been included in the resolution of the campaign.

Speaking about the initiative, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning, Yamaha Motor India Sales said that the Yamaha Vehicle Refresh Campaign in Kerala will support Yamaha customers to retrieve the normalcy and efficiency of the performance of Yamaha two-wheelers from mechanical disorders, thus ensuring safety. The Vehicle Refresh Campaigns will run till September 30, 2018 across all Yamaha authorized network in Kerala.

All customers are thereby requested to fix appointment at nearby Yamaha authorized shop for ease of convenience.

