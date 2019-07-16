2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 And R1M Unveiled

The Yamaha YZF-R1 had originally made its debut in the year 1998 and back in the day, the bike was one of the best litre-class motorcycles as it brewed the perfect mixture of the light body with a powerful engine, thus pushing it way ahead of the competition. Today, almost 20-years later, the R1 continues to push the boundaries of what a superbike can do. So, for the year 2020, Yamaha is launching a slightly updated YZF-R1, which features a radical new race-bred look infused with a highly refined engine and an updated chassis.

In terms of design and features, the R1 and R1M, both get an aggressively styled front cowl, a racing screen and a new fairing that seamlessly lets airflow by the fuel tank assembly to give a clean and fully integrated look that is enhanced by the use of colour-matched lower tank panels. All these design updates provide the bike with dynamic styling and a high-quality feel, which further enables riders to reinforce the feeling of unity with their machine. The aerodynamic efficiency of these new versions has also been increased by over 5%, giving significant performance gains at high speeds. The new R1M is also equipped with an aggressive new M1-derived cowl, next-generation LED headlights and restyled LED position lights to reinforce this bike’s intimidating presence.

The other sporty features available on the R1 are a Brake Control (BC) System and an Engine Brake Management (EBM) system. While each of the seven adjustable electronic rider aids can be fine-tuned in seconds via the YRC system. The 2020 YZF-R1M model also benefits from the addition of the latest Ohlins ERS NPX gas pressurised forks. These new Ohlins forks contribute significantly towards achieving a more consistent damping force for increased levels of chassis control together with higher handling agility and reduced lap times. With this updated suspension set-up, a highly refined EU5 engine and premium RS11 tyres, the YZF-R1 has just raised the sportbike segment to a new level.

Also Read: 2019 BMW S1000 RR Launched In India! Prices Start From INR 18.50 Lakhs

The YZF-R1 and R1M are without a doubt the most exclusive supersport bike in Yamaha’s line up. Talking about the R1M, Yamaha is individually numbering each machine as it comes off the production line. The company has also developed a number of apps for the YZF-R1M that gives every rider full access to the sophisticated technology associated with factory teams, while the intuitive software makes these apps easy to use and easy to operate, and with their ability to instantly adjust the YZF-R1M’s advanced electronic rider control settings make the R1 a well-controlled beast.