We Expect To See These Bikes Hitting The Streets By Sep’21

The two-wheeler segment has some really stunning bikes which are ready to be launched. There have been various spy shots and speculations about the upcoming models. Here is the compiled list of the most anticipated bikes of 2021.

2021 KTM RC 390

KTM has teased us with the all-new RC 390 various times, we have seen camouflaged test mules in the city and the highways. Fans of the RC 390 are eagerly waiting for the update which is long overdue. The 2021 KTM RC 390 is inching closer to the official launch. Select KTM dealerships in India have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the new model. The booking amount varies from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 as per the city. KTM is likely to launch the bike in a month or two with an expected price tag of ₹2.75 lakh. Features such as dual-channel ABS, tubeless tires, double disk brakes are expected. There is a possibility of a TFT screen just like the Duke 390.

2021 KTM RC 200

Both the RC sibling are going to receive major changes since their debut in 2013. The RC 200 is also one of the bikes that attracts the younger generation. This bike gives a feeling of riding a superbike but on a budget. The expected feature would be dual-channel ABS, tubeless tires, digital tachometer, and digital speedo metre, and many more. It will be equipped with a 199cc engine which will produce 25 bhp of power and 19 Nm of torque. The expected price of this bike would be around ₹2.15 lakhs

Honda Rebel 300

There is no much information about this bike but Honda will likely launch this bike this year. We all know that it is their 300cc cruiser that gives major cruiser vibes with the low seat height with high handlebars. It will be liquid-cooled 286cc engine power figures are yet to be shared, feature such as double disc brakes, tubeless tires, dual-channel abs is expected. The estimated price would be around ₹2.30 lakhs

Bajaj NS250

After the KTM RC 390, the NS250 is the most anticipated bike fans are waiting for. The NS Series is popular among young riders as it gives them a powerful bike on a budget. The bike is expected to be equipped with a 248cc engine that will produce 30 bhp of power and 24 Nm of torque. The expected price would be around ₹1.60 lakh

Husqvarna Svartpilen 200

The test mule of this bike has been spotted and The black and white test mule looked identical to the international-spec version albeit with a few changes. The styling of the new Husqvarna bike is similar to its bigger sibling, the Svartpilen 250, with design features such as a braced handlebar and upright ergonomics. Feature-wise, it gets an all-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting system. Like the quarter-litre scrambler sold here, the India-spec Svartpilen 200 also gets a large single-piece grab rail. The engine offered would be the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine that does duty on the KTM 200 Duke, producing 25 bhp of power and 19.3Nm of torque with a 6-speed transmission. The price would be around ₹1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).