Hello XUV700!- Here’s Your First Look At The Mahindra XUV700

After what seems like ages of teasers and spy pics, we finally get to see the much-awaited XUV700 in its flesh. Thanks to a leak, we get to see the XUV700 being tested without any camouflage at the Chakan plant for some components. One thing to note though is that it looks like a prototype and the final design is subject to change. With that said, let’s take a look at its design:

Design

The front features an upright hood and an imposing grille. The headlights seem to be all LED units and feature a claw extending up to the lower half of the bumper. The fog lamps also look like they are LEDs. The alloys seem to be around 17 or 18 inches with a multis-spoke design. The door mirrors seem to be off from another prototype model due to the mismatched red color. The smart door handles which were recently teased by Mahindra are seen here too. The rear features silver skid plates on the lower half of the bumper. The taillights look like LED units and it also features a rear spoiler. Other details include a shark fin antenna, blacked-out C pillar for floating roof effect and a chrome insert running along the window line.

Expected powertrain and features:

The interior will feature a multi-function steering wheel draped in leather. The dashboard will be dominated by twin floating screens. The digital instrument cluster will feature tons of information and personalization options. The XUV700 is going to be loaded with autonomous driving technology, automatic climate control, electric seats, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging, electronic parking brake, air purifier and a whole lot more. We already knew that the XUV700 is going to borrow its powertrains from the new Thar but the details that have surfaced confirm that Mahindra has managed to squeeze out even more ponies from the said powertrains

. How does 200HP from the new ‘mStallion’ 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill sound to you? If the XUV700 will indeed manage to touch the magic figure, it would instill a riot in its segment and other manufacturers will be left with no choice other than to go back to the drawing board. In the XUV700, this petrol mill will be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic. Talking about the diesel-burner, the XUV700 will utilize a slightly tuned up version of Mahindra’s trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In the Thar, the same engine puts down around 130HP but in the XUV700, the maximum power output is expected to reach around 185HP! Needless to say, it being a diesel burner, it will have more torque on offer as well.