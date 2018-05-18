TVS Motor Company Awarded By Clarivate Analytics Among Top 12 Innovative Organizations

Clarivate Analytics identified and honored India’s top 12 innovative organizations at the 2018 India Innovation Conference and Awards held on May 16th in Bengaluru. The evening’s keynote and awards were presented by V. K. Saraswat, Member at the National Institution for Transforming India, Government of India.

Hosted by Clarivate Analytics, the award ceremony recognizes and honors innovation excellence in India. The awards are based on an analysis that includes the size of the patent portfolio, grant success, extent of globalization and citation volume. The analysis is based on Derwent Innovation patent data including from the Derwent World Patent Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citation Index (DPCI).

This year, 30 organizations were identified across six sub-categories as the top innovators in India. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and TVS Motor Company Limited were named top innovators in India under the Automobile & Capital Goods category. The top 12 were awarded and honored at the ceremony in alphabetical order within their categories: