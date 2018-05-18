Trending:
TVS Motor Company Awarded By Clarivate Analytics Among Top 12 Innovative Organizations

Clarivate Analytics identified and honored India’s top 12 innovative organizations at the 2018 India Innovation Conference and Awards held on May 16th in Bengaluru. The evening’s keynote and awards were presented by V. K. Saraswat, Member at the National Institution for Transforming India, Government of India.

Hosted by Clarivate Analytics, the award ceremony recognizes and honors innovation excellence in India. The awards are based on an analysis that includes the size of the patent portfolio, grant success, extent of globalization and citation volume. The analysis is based on Derwent Innovation patent data including from the Derwent World Patent Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citation Index (DPCI).

This year, 30 organizations were identified across six sub-categories as the top innovators in India. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and TVS Motor Company Limited were named top innovators in India under the Automobile & Capital Goods category. The top 12 were awarded and honored at the ceremony in alphabetical order within their categories:

Industry CategoryOrganization
Corporations – Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences
  • Cadila Healthcare Limited
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Corporations – Software & Services
  • Infosys Limited
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Corporations – Automobile & Capital Goods
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
  • TVS Motor Company Limited
Corporations – Other
  • Poly Medicure Limited
  • Reliance Industries Limited
Government Research Organizations
  • Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)
  • Department of Biotechnology (DBT)
Academic Institutions
  • Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

The criteria used to identify the top Indian innovators closely mirrors that of the Clarivate Analytics Top 100 Global Innovator annual report which highlights the most successful organizations in the world who are active in innovation through research and development. A detailed report of India’s top 30 innovative organizations will be available soon.