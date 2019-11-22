Triumph Teases The New Tiger 900 Ahead Of Its Global Premiere On 3rd December

Recently, British bikemaker, Triumph Motorcycles, teased the launch of its upcoming Adventure bike – the Tiger 900 in a short clip on Instagram. This new bike will be getting 2 versions: a Rally edition and a GT edition. Apart from this, Triumph hasn’t revealed anything else, which means we will now have to wait for the bike to make its global debut on the 3rd of December. Have a look at the teaser below:

In the teaser above, Triumph hasn’t revealed much about the design of the bike, except for the fact that the new Tiger 900 will be getting a sleek new LED DRL, along with a couple of new LED lights placed on the tank cowl. Also, this new bike might most likely replace the existing Tiger 800 range and be placed below the Tiger 1200 range. The new Tiger 900 is expected to be fitted with a slightly bigger 900cc engine which may produce around 100 PS of maximum power and 80+ Nm of peak torque. Most of the basic components of this new Adventure bike are expected to be similar to the outgoing Tiger 800 range. However, the new Tiger will be equipped with a bunch of advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a fully-digital LED display, etc. The bike is expected to make its way to India by late 2020. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 range.

In other news, Triumph Motorcycles recently unveiled the top-spec variant of its popular Bonneville range – the Thruxton RS, at the EICMA 2019. This newly unveiled bike is not only the most powerful motorcycle in the Bonneville series but also the sportiest. Mechanically, the Thruxton RS is fitted with a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, parallel-twin engine that produces about 105 PS at 7,500 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm, which is then paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch assist system. Currently, India only gets the Thruxton 1200 R and Thruxton TFC bikes, however, as this newly unveiled bike is Euro-5 compliant, Triumph could launch it in India by the end of this year or early next year.