EICMA 2019: Triumph Motorcycles Unveils The All-New Thruxton RS

Today, one of UK’s largest motorcycle manufacturers, Triumph Motorcycles, has unveiled the top-spec variant of its popular Bonneville range, the Thruxton RS. This bike is not only the most powerful motorcycle in the Bonneville series but also the sportiest. Triumph had previously teased the Thruxton RS on its social media handles, a few weeks ago and now it has finally been previewed at the EICMA 2019. Currently, India only gets the Thruxton 1200 R and Thruxton TFC bikes, however, as this newly unveiled bike is Euro-5 compliant, Triumph could launch it in India by the end of this year or early next year. Have a look at the bike below:

In terms of design, the new Thruxton RS looks quite similar to the Thruxton 1200 R, which is currently available in India. However, the bike gets minor cosmetic changes to make it look sportier than the previous generation model of the standard Thruxton R. Mechanically, the Thruxton RS is fitted with a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, parallel-twin engine that produces about 105 PS at 7,500 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm, which is then paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch assist system. The bike also gets a multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection system for improved performance and lower emissions and a 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers for a premium and sporty appeal.

Here is a list of all the important specifications of the bike: