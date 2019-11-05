EICMA 2019: Triumph Motorcycles Unveils The All-New Thruxton RS
Today, one of UK’s largest motorcycle manufacturers, Triumph Motorcycles, has unveiled the top-spec variant of its popular Bonneville range, the Thruxton RS. This bike is not only the most powerful motorcycle in the Bonneville series but also the sportiest. Triumph had previously teased the Thruxton RS on its social media handles, a few weeks ago and now it has finally been previewed at the EICMA 2019. Currently, India only gets the Thruxton 1200 R and Thruxton TFC bikes, however, as this newly unveiled bike is Euro-5 compliant, Triumph could launch it in India by the end of this year or early next year. Have a look at the bike below:
In terms of design, the new Thruxton RS looks quite similar to the Thruxton 1200 R, which is currently available in India. However, the bike gets minor cosmetic changes to make it look sportier than the previous generation model of the standard Thruxton R. Mechanically, the Thruxton RS is fitted with a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, parallel-twin engine that produces about 105 PS at 7,500 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm, which is then paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch assist system. The bike also gets a multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection system for improved performance and lower emissions and a 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers for a premium and sporty appeal.
Here is a list of all the important specifications of the bike:
|Component
|Specification
|Engine type
|Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, parallel-twin
|Capacity
|1,200 cc
|Max Power
|105 PS @ 7,500 rpm
|Max Torque
|112 Nm @ 4,250 rpm
|Fuel Injection System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Exhaust
|Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers
|Final Drive
|O-ring chain
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Frame
|Tubular steel cradles
|Swingarm
|Twin-sided, aluminium – Clear anodized
|Front Wheel
|32-spoke R17 Aluminium rims
|Rear Wheel
|32-spoke R17 Aluminium rims
|Front Tyre
|120/70 ZR17
|Rear Tyre
|160/60 ZR17
|Front Suspension
|Showa 43 mm USD big piston forks, fully adjustable 120 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with Piggyback reservoir, 120 mm rear wheel travel
|Front Brakes
|Twin 310 mm Brembo floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers, ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Single 220 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating calliper, ABS
|Instrument Display and Functions
|LCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer, analogue tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, trip computer, scroll and mode buttons on handlebars, heated grip ready, fuel consumption display, traction control status and riding mode display.
|Width Handlebars
|745 mm
|Height Without Mirror
|1,030 mm
|Seat Height
|810 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,415 mm
|Dry Weight
|197 kgs
Tank Capacity
|14.5 litres