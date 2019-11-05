Trending:
Second Edition Of Toyota Hackathon For Road Safety To Be Held In Bangalore
EICMA 2019: Triumph Motorcycles Unveils The All-New Thruxton RS

Today, one of UK’s largest motorcycle manufacturers, Triumph Motorcycles, has unveiled the top-spec variant of its popular Bonneville range, the Thruxton RS. This bike is not only the most powerful motorcycle in the Bonneville series but also the sportiest. Triumph had previously teased the Thruxton RS on its social media handles, a few weeks ago and now it has finally been previewed at the EICMA 2019. Currently, India only gets the Thruxton 1200 R and Thruxton TFC bikes, however, as this newly unveiled bike is Euro-5 compliant, Triumph could launch it in India by the end of this year or early next year. Have a look at the bike below:

triumph Thruxton RS 8

In terms of design, the new Thruxton RS looks quite similar to the Thruxton 1200 R, which is currently available in India. However, the bike gets minor cosmetic changes to make it look sportier than the previous generation model of the standard Thruxton R. Mechanically, the Thruxton RS is fitted with a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, parallel-twin engine that produces about 105 PS at 7,500 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm, which is then paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch assist system. The bike also gets a multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection system for improved performance and lower emissions and a 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers for a premium and sporty appeal.

triumph Thruxton RS 6

Here is a list of all the important specifications of the bike:

ComponentSpecification
Engine typeLiquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, parallel-twin
Capacity1,200 cc
Max Power105 PS @ 7,500 rpm
Max Torque112 Nm @ 4,250 rpm
Fuel Injection SystemMultipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
ExhaustBrushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers
Final DriveO-ring chain
ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Gearbox6-speed
FrameTubular steel cradles
SwingarmTwin-sided, aluminium – Clear anodized
Front Wheel32-spoke R17 Aluminium rims
Rear Wheel32-spoke R17 Aluminium rims
Front Tyre120/70 ZR17
Rear Tyre160/60 ZR17
Front SuspensionShowa 43 mm USD big piston forks, fully adjustable 120 mm travel
Rear SuspensionFully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with Piggyback reservoir, 120 mm rear wheel travel
Front BrakesTwin 310 mm Brembo floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers, ABS
Rear BrakesSingle 220 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating calliper, ABS
Instrument Display and FunctionsLCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer, analogue tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, trip computer, scroll and mode buttons on handlebars, heated grip ready, fuel consumption display, traction control status and riding mode display.
Width Handlebars745 mm
Height Without Mirror1,030 mm
Seat Height810 mm
Wheelbase1,415 mm
Dry Weight197 kgs

Tank Capacity

14.5 litres
triumph Thruxton RS 5
triumph Thruxton RS 4
triumph Thruxton RS 3

