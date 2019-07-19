Toyota-Kirloskar Win The 2019 ‘Golden Peacock Award For Energy Efficiency’

Recently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor was honoured with the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Award for Energy Efficiency’ for the year 2019. TKM won this recognition for its actions towards promoting ‘Energy Efficiency’ improvement. The company received this award for its commitment towards the creation of a climate-resilient society in ‘harmony with nature’ guided by Toyota’s Global Environment Challenge 2050. The Award was presented by Karnataka’s Honorable Revenue & Skill Development Minister to TKM Mangement during India’s ‘21st World Congress on Environment Management’ which was held in Bengaluru.

The Toyota Environment Challenge 2050 is created in line with sustainable development goals. These goals include developing a new vehicle with zero CO2 emissions; plants with zero CO2; minimizing and optimizing water usage; establishing a recycling-based society and system and establishing a future society in harmony with nature. Since these goals are perfectly aligned with the United Nations 17 Universal Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs], Toyota received this prestigious award. The company has also partnered with various international organizations to support global warming countermeasures to achieve the ‘below 2-degree’ temperature goal.

Expressing his delight on receiving the award, Senior Vice President and Environment Director Toyota Kirloskar Motor – Mr Raju B Ketkale said, “We are delighted that our consistent efforts to Reduce Energy Consumption and achieve Energy Efficiency in our business operations have been acknowledged. We have been consistently working towards reducing our dependence on non-renewable energy sources. In October 2018, we achieved 100% renewable power source for our energy requirements. TKM successfully sourced 88% of electricity from a renewable source of energy for its operations in Bidadi facility in FY2018-19, this has avoided the emissions of 68,121 tons of CO2.

Through such significant goals, TKM is effectively contributing to emission reduction by significantly. Also increasing renewable energy usage allows achieving cost-effectiveness, providing an economic advantage. TKM sources clean energy and adopt smart manufacturing systems towards Toyota’s ultimate global mission of ‘Zero Carbon Emission through various initiatives like the adoption of reverse refrigeration system, centralized control of chillers, adoption of smart ACs, TKM has been reducing the significant quantity of Co2 released over the years. From fuel-efficient vehicle to developing ever better eco-technologies and approaches, TKM focuses on environmentally sustainable solutions in every business operation and every vehicle that is manufactured. This achievement is a testament to our efforts and inspires us to continue to improve our processes.”