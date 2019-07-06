Toyota Inaugurates A New State-Of-The-Art Dealership In Himachal Pradesh

A couple of days back, Toyota Kirloskar Motor further strengthened its reach in the state of Himachal Pradesh with the inauguration of its 365th Touchpoint in India. This newly unveiled Sant Toyota dealership is well-equipped with world-class facilities to cater to 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) requirements of the customer. The dealership was inaugurated by Mr Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director – Toyota Kirloskar Motor along with Mr Ajay Kakkar, Dealer Principal – Sant Toyota.

In addition to being a distributor of Toyota’s products in India, this new dealership is fully stocked to facilitate unique offers for its customers in the car servicing space like Express Maintenance, Body and Paint Repair and other Value-Added Services. These services are undertaken by professionals from the best technical institutes supported by Toyota and are constantly upscaled through unique skill training programmes of global standards. The dealer manpower is trained through the Toyota Global Training Service System and is equipped to deliver advanced car servicing with hi-tech tools and equipment.

The newly unveiled state-of-the-art facility spreads over 27,000 sqft catering to the customers from the north-western part of Himachal Pradesh. Toyota proudly unveils this customer-centric initiative, as a part of its Best-in-Town vision to achieve the best with innovations. From offering the most remarkable experience to its customers, to delivering values beyond the expectations is also a part of Toyota’s vision for India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Ajay Kakkar, Dealer Principal – Sant Toyota said, “It is indeed our privilege to partner with Toyota, one of the global pioneers in car manufacturing. We are grateful to Toyota Kirloskar Motor for confiding and partnering with us in their India journey. Affirming Toyota’s commitment, customers will experience the best-in-class purchasing and service offerings at our full-fledged facility. We are extremely delighted to bring Toyota’s global standard products and services to the people in the region, while we ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction and reinforce the reliable and dependable image of the brand. We will always strive to meet the expectation of the valuable Toyota Customers.”

Commenting on the opening of the new dealership, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura – Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “This new dealership at Sant Toyota is yet another milestone in our continuous endeavour to reach closer to our customers, deepen our association with them, and deliver world-class Toyota products and services lineage, thus creating an everlasting relationship with our patron customers through their delightful experience with us. We are glad to have broadened our reach in the state of Himachal Pradesh, which is a very important market for us in the northern region, thus aligning with our approach to offer advanced amenities and quality services through strategically located network set-ups in different parts of the country. As our dealer partner, Sant Toyota has a good understanding of this prominent market and is aligned with Toyota’s deep-rooted focus on high-quality service with ‘Customer First’ approach. We are confident that this state-of-the-art showroom in Kangra will further strengthen our presence by catering to the increasing demand for Toyota cars in this region and enable customers to enjoy the premium ownership of a car with Toyota brand.”