Enhance Your 2019 Renault Duster With These Official Accessories

Launched recently in a revamped avatar, the Renault Duster is now on sale across all Renault dealerships in the country. Following the launch of this compact SUV, French carmaker Renault now lists a number of accessories for this vehicle on its website. Customers of this new SUV can now choose between a huge variety of accessories, some of which enhance the visual appearance of the SUV while some add to the functionality of the car. While the website does not mention the price of these accessories, one can call their nearest dealer to find out more about them.

Apart from your regular accessories like seat covers, car covers and floor mats, Renault offers accessories that would change the look of your exterior and interior. For the interior, one could get a chrome garnish of the lamps inside the cabin, a hanger for your coat, gel freshener and more. The French carmaker also offers a jumpseat which fits easily in the boot of the car. Renault also offers the option of equipping the car with features like power windows, airbags, rear parking sensors, etc if in case you do have the top of the line variant of the car. The exterior too, gets a number of accessories. Customers can get chrome fog lamps, plastic cladding on the exterior, an illuminated logo at the rear, step board and much more.

While the updated Duster gets a number of changes in terms of cosmetics, both on the outside and inside, it remains unchanged mechanically. The Duster comes with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel power plants. The petrol motor is tuned to deliver 106 PS and 142 Nm and comes with an optional CVT type automatic gearbox. The oil-burner, on the other hand, is offered in two stages of tune. The former 85 PS/200 Nm stage of tune comes with a 5-speed gearbox while the powerful 110 PS/245 Nm stage of tune gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT type automatic gearbox. The prices of this SUV start from INR 7.99 Lakh for the entry-level petrol model and go all the way till INR 12.5 Lakh for the all-wheel-drive variant.