Live Updates – CF Moto To Launch Four Motorcycles In India Today

tRenowned Chinese two-wheeler Manufacturer CF Moto will be launching four new motorcycles in the Indian market today. Partnered with AMW Motorcycles, the company will be assembling the motorcycles here in India. A total of four bikes will be launched by this company in the Indian market. While the launch was scheduled to take place at an earlier date but Mumbai floods pushed the launch date to today. We are here at the launch event and shall be bringing you live updates straight from the event, so keep refreshing the page and stay tuned for more news. The brand will launch the 300 NK and 650 NK street bikes, the 650 MT adventure tourer and the 650 GT tourer bikes in our country today.

12:01 PM: An AV plays showcasing the brand’s history.

12:05 PM: CF Moto is known to make affordable motorcycles.

12:08 PM: CEO of AMW motorcycles talks about the 4 bikes to be launched today.

12:11 PM: The bikes will offer Dual Channel ABS as standard.

12:12 PM: The company aims to bring more bikes in the coming months.

12:13 PM: The company will be offering bikes in the 300 to 650 cc segment with segment-leading features.

12:15 PM: The covers have been taken off the 4 bikes.

12:17 PM: The brand currently has 7 dealers across the country where they would be selling these motorcycles.

12:24 PM: The prices of these machines are now out, 300 NK – 2.29 lakh, 650 NK – 3.99 lakh, 650 MT – 4.99 lakh and 650 GT – 5.49 lakh

12:26 PM: The bikes can be booked online from 5th August and deliveries can be expected to begin from 1 week of October. The showrooms would be up and running by September.

12:28 PM: The company will also be bringing electric bikes in the market in the future.