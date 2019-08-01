Akrapovič Creates The Perfect Exhaust System For The 2019 Toyota Supra

Recently, one of the best exhaust tuning companies, Akrapovic, released a video of the new-gen Supra roaring around the track with their latest titanium exhaust system. This ECE type-approved system is constructed entirely from high-grade titanium and features an exhaust valve with a housing cast in the in-house foundry. Akrapovic not only uses titanium for the muffler but also the pipes, this results in a much denser sound from the engine. To enhance the rear-end appearance of the vehicle, the interior of the outlets come straight from the factory with the violet-blue colour that comes from exposing titanium to high temperatures.

As we already know, the Toyota Supra’s stock exhaust is a bit subdued, so the Akrapovic system’s changes could add a slight amount of aggressiveness to the coupe’s noise. As seen in the video above, the Akrapovic exhaust adjusts the Supra’s sound so that there’s more crackle at lower revs and during gear changes. Also, the tone in the video doesn’t seem annoying and could definitely become a huge hit among Supra owners, as the sound is something most people could live with for daily driving. As an extra option, buyers can also purchase the Akrapovic Sound Kit, that allows the driver to tweak the sound settings coming out from the exhaust pipes.

Talking in detail, the single muffler arrangement has a unique set of titanium tailpipes, utilising a design not previously seen on an aftermarket exhaust. Fully adapted to the lines of the car, the outer side of the tailpipe has been coated for increased durability, while the inner surface has a bluish-purple natural titanium colour achieved by annealing, plus a stylish and sporty imprint design to give the system a very special and exclusive finish. Through the use of lightweight materials, the system will now reduce overall vehicle weight, will optimise power and torque throughout the entire rev range.

The optional Akrapovič Sound Kit which is also available can be purchased separately. This helps to control the various sound settings and optional tuning opportunities that exist through the addition of the stainless-steel Evolution Link Pipe set. This also means that the exhaust offers different sound modes for a pleasant experience in comfort mode, without any intrusive drone and, when the driving gets more dynamic and enthusiastic, the exhaust produces a vibrant and deep roar from the six-cylinder engine, which the Supra is well known for, and adds an exciting and exhilarating sensation as the revs rise.