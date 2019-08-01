The JCBL Destiny Coach Can Easily Put An Aircraft’s Business Class Space To Shame

The inter-city coach space in India transformed after international players like Volvo and Scania entered the game. However, local coachbuilders still play a big part in building the chassis from ground up for most buses which ply on our roads. One such name, JCBL, recently displayed its Destiny Super-Luxury coach at the second edition of the India International Bus & Car Travel Show.

The Destiny coach boasts of some high-end cabin features and high-quality exteriors. The coach has ergonomically designed seats that provide greater comfort and relaxation with the push of a button for incline and recline. It has 18 reclining berths and 9 business class executive seats, all of which provides a personalized experience and comfort. Every berth cabin is furnished with blinds for privacy and offers a personal space. Moreover, all seats are geared with a USB port to charge electronic gadgets and a 19″ LED Screen with top-quality headphones for personalised entertainment. Seats are also equipped with a customized sliding table which can be used for working on the laptop or having meals.

Some Features of the Destiny are as follows:

Reclining berth

Curtains on every berth for privacy

19″ LED Screens with headphones on every seat and berth

USB charging sockets with every seat and berth

Call bell with an indication

Shoe rack

3 CCTV cameras + DVR + Reverse parking camera with screen

9.5 m3 luggage capacity

An in-cabin cold and a hot case for easy availability of snacks and beverages

The other attributes of this travel coach include its fuel-efficient BS-VI engine which also helps to reduce operational cost. Safety has been a priority for the company and this high-end model has gone through various tests to ensure a safe journey. Apart from that, for passenger safety, the bus comes installed with 3 CCTV cameras. Talking about the company’s latest, Rajinder Aggarwal, CMD, JCBL Group, commented, “Destiny, the latest premium product from the JCBL Ltd. is for individuals for whom travel is about smooth and comfortable journeys and not a mode of going from one point to another. This most advanced offering of the company is an ultimate amalgamation of luxury and convenience, for every individual passenger on it.”