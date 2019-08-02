Triumph Unveils The New Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT Cruisers

English motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has been known to manufacture the largest engine for a mass-production motorcycle. This massive 2.3-litre, inline 3-cylinder engine was offered in their top of the line cruiser, the Rocket 3. However, the last generation model of this British cruiser has been discontinued. That said, Triumph recently launched the new generation model of this cruiser, in a limited edition guise, which has already been sold out. Following the success of the Rocket 3 TFC, Triumph has taken covers off of the next generation, run-of-the-mill Rocket 3, which shall be sold in two variants, a roadster styled R variant and a touring friendly GT variant.

Both these machines are powered by the same, rather massive 2,500 cc, 3-cylinder engine. That is 200 cc more than the previous model, providing even more power and torque. this liquid-cooled motor is tuned to produce 167 hp at 6,000 rpm and maximum twist of 221 Nm right from 4,000 rpm. These numbers are far off from what any of the competitors of this motorcycle can produce, allowing this large cruiser to accelerate to 100 kmph in a mere 2.79 seconds. With so much power available, Triumph has given the Rocket 3 enough of electronic aids to help the rider stay alive. Moreover, the rider also gets to choose from four riding modes – Rain, Road, Sport and a customisable Rider mode to fine-tune the engine to suit the road conditions.

This heavy cruiser has managed to shave off some weight compared to its older generation model. Details like all-new aluminium frame, single-sided swingarm and some more translate to a weight of 291 kg for the Rocket 3 R and 294 kg for the Rocket 3 GT. It is interesting to note that the last-gen model, which tipped the scales at 367 kg (wet). Talking more about hardware, this huge cruiser will offer fully adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear and Showa USD forks in the front. Anchorage duties will be handled by brakes from Brembo, which shall come with ABS as standard. Other features on offer include twin LED headlamps, TFT instrument cluster and some more. The GT variant of the bike additionally gets a fly-screen, heated grip and an adjustable backrest for the pillion. These new cruisers will be made available in India too, considering the last generation model was offered here as well, sometime around next year.