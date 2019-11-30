Dubai Police To Soon Add The Tesla Cybertruck To Their Fleet Of Exotic Cars

Recently, one of the world’s most popular Police squads, Dubai Police, announced that they would be adding the newly unveiled all-electric Tesla Cybertruck to their fleet of exotic cars. Dubai Police shared this news via their Twitter account and posted a rendered image showing the Cybertruck as a part of their Police Squad. Apart from best-in-class performance, the Cybertruck also gets a completely futuristic and unconventional design, as it uses Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, which can resist 9mm bullets and attacks from a sledgehammer. This might be one of the reasons why the Dubai Police are interested in this car. Have a look at the tweet here:

شرطة دبي – 2020 – Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

Talking about dimensions, the flatbed/vault is 6.5 feet long and gets a total storage capacity of around 100 cubic feet. The storage spaces on the truck include an exterior unit gets that gets a lockable vault, a frunk and the sail pillars. The other important features on the pickup include an Adaptive Air Suspension kit and a 17-inch touchscreen unit. The prices for the Cybertruck start from $39,900 for the base variant and goes up to $69,900 for the top-spec variant. The base and mid-range variant will go into production by the end of 2021, while the top-spec variant will go into production by the end of 2022.

In terms of power and performance, the Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. Tesla hasn’t revealed the exact power specifications of the car yet, however, they have provided us with some of the important performance figures. The Cybertruck will be available in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive. The top-spec variant of this pickup will get a total range of 800+ kms, while the 0-100 kmph time will be completed in under 3 seconds. The Cybertruck will also get a towing capacity of around 6,350 kgs and a payload capacity of up to 1,600 kgs. So, basically, this new all-electric pickup claims to be much more powerful, practical and affordable when compared to other pickup trucks available in the market – which might be the perfect reason for the Dubai Police to add it to their existing fleet.