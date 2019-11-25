VIDEO: Watch The Tesla Cybertruck Take On The Ford F-150 Pickup In Tug Of War

Just a few days back, Tesla Motors had unveiled its first all-electric pickup called Cybertruck. This advanced and futuristic-looking pickup is powered by an all-electric powertrain that claims to be a much more powerful, practical and affordable when compared to other pickup trucks available in the market. So, to test this theory, Elon Musk and the engineers at Tesla decided to put the Cybertruck against the segment-leader and best-selling pickup in the US – the Ford F-150. After that, they turned the trucks against each other, attached a tow cable at the back of each truck and let them have their way. Guess who won? Have a look at the video below:

Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Talking about the newly launched Cybertruck, this pickup gets a completely futuristic and unconventional design, as it uses Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, which can resist 9mm bullets and attacks from a sledgehammer. One of the main reasons why this truck misses out on curves is because the material used is too hard to be stamped using a standard press. In terms of power and performance, the Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car.

The new Cybertruck will be available in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive. The top-spec variant of this pickup gets a total range of 800+ kms, while the 0-100 kmph time will be completed in under 3 seconds. Also, the Cybertruck gets a maximum towing capacity of around 6,350 kgs and maximum payload capacity of up to 1,600 kgs.

On the other hand, the Ford F-150 looks like a standard truck and gets a traditional pickup design. This pickup is fitted with a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine that provides around 325 HP and 542 Nm of peak torque. This pickup truck is also available with a 6.7-litre turbodiesel engine. Both these engines are paired with 10-speed automatic transmissions for improved efficiency and tow/haul capability.