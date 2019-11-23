Tesla’s Latest Product Is An All-Electric Pickup Called Cybertruck

Yesterday, Ameican automobile manufacturer, Tesla, unveiled its futuristic all-electric pickup called Cybertruck. This new pickup is powered by an all-electric powertrain and claims to be much more powerful, practical and affordable when compared to other pickup trucks available in the market. The Cybertruck gets a completely futuristic and unconventional design, this might be mainly because it uses Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, which can resist 9mm bullets and attacks from a sledgehammer.

In terms of power and performance, the Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. Tesla hasn’t revealed the exact power specifications of the car yet, however, they have provided us with some of the important performance figures. The Cybertruck will be available in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive. The top-spec variant of this pickup will get a total range of 800+ kms, while the 0-100 kmph time will be completed in under 3 seconds. The Cybertruck will also get a towing capacity of around 6,350 kgs and a payload capacity of up to 1,600 kgs.

Talking about dimensions, the flatbed/vault is 6.5 feet long and gets a total storage capacity of around 100 cubic feet. The storage spaces on the truck include an exterior unit gets that gets a lockable vault, a frunk and the sail pillars. The other important features on the pickup include an Adaptive Air Suspension kit and a 17-inch touchscreen unit. The prices for the Cybertruck start from $39,900 for the base variant and goes up to $69,900 for the top-spec variant. The base and mid-range variant will go into production by the end of 2021, while the top-spec variant will go into production by the end of 2022.

Also Read: Tesla Model S To Lap The Nürburgring Next Week Says Elon Musk

In other news, the German automaker, Porsche, recently proved its mettle by setting the fastest lap time record for a four-door electric-powered sedan around the Nürburgring race track using the new Taycan. After this, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Model S would be reaching the legendary racetrack a week later to break that record.