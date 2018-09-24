VIDEO: Straight from the Motoroids Garage, Tata Tigor Long Term Review

The Tata Tigor is a stylish compact sedan based on the Tiago hatchback, which has been in the market since March 2017. What Tata calls a style back, the Tigor is one unusual looking vehicle, but in a good way, the car has a very smart look and it seems Tata took its time to design this lovely sedan. Our long-term Tigor has been with us for the past two thousand five hundred kilometres and here is what we have learnt about the car and how it is to live with during this time period. In this video, we talk about some things which we like about the car and some small things that we do not like.

Pros:

The styling

Great ground clearance

Soft ride quality

Refined engine

Feature rich

Great at handling despite having soft suspension

Spacious interior and boot

Cons:

Some hard plastics present in the cabin

Climate control works too well, makes chilling

Not an enthusiast-friendly engine

Flimsy AC louvres

Chrome treatment in the interior wears off easily

Noise insulation could have been better

The boot opening process is rather cumbersome

However, one must also take into consideration that the Tigor offers much more value for money, as it is offered at a very good price point. To put things into perspective, the Tigor comes in between INR 4.95 L to INR 6.13 L while some of its competitors like the Swift Dzire ranges from INR 5.6 L to INR 8 L and the Xcent ranges from INR 5.52 L to INR 7.68 L[all prices mentioned are Ex-Showroom] which is a massive price difference considering the tigor is on par with all the two vehicles, even better than them in certain aspects. So to conclude, sure the Tigor may have certain shortcomings, but in terms of value, in terms of comfort, it definitely is one of the best cars available in the market today and a very good buy if you are looking for a budget compact sedan. Do watch the complete video linked below and please do like, share and subscribe to the Motoroids channel, until next time, rev-hard, rev-free and drive safe.